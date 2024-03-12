Styler 衣物護理機衣架 (附夾子)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
安裝位置
視乎產品型號，此產品的實際安裝位置可能會有所不同。
如需詳細資訊，請參閱您的型號的產品手冊。
如何使用
此產品的更換說明可能會與以下的資料略有不同。
如需詳細資訊，請參閱您的型號的產品手冊。
步驟 1
選擇合適的衣架。
- 選擇適合您要懸掛物品的器具衣架。
步驟 2
扣好所有衣物上的鈕扣和拉鍊，並將衣物掛在衣架上。
- 這樣做有助於防止衣服在程序中掉落或變得更皺。
如果衣服沒有鈕扣或拉鍊，可用棉繩在領口部位繫緊。
步驟 3
將衣架放入移動衣架的槽中。
* 產品影像和功能可能包括廣告表達，可能會與實際產品有所不同。產品的外觀和規格等可能會因改良產品而有所變更，恕不另行通知。
* 所有產品影像均由照片裁剪，可能會與實際產品有所不同。產品顏色可能會因顯示器解像度、亮度設定和電腦規格而有所不同。
* 產品的性能可能會因使用環境和而有所不同，供應情況可能因商店而異。
總結
尺寸
所有規格
通用
-
零件編號
AEE73009506
尺寸和重量
-
產品尺寸（寬 x 高 x 深，毫米）
400 x 190 x 45
-
淨重（克）
268