Styler 衣物護理機衣架 (附夾子)

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

支援

Styler 衣物護理機衣架 (附夾子)

AEE73009506

Styler 衣物護理機衣架 (附夾子)

()
  • 15 度側視圖
  • 頂視圖
  • 特寫 1
  • 特寫 2
15 度側視圖
頂視圖
特寫 1
特寫 2

主要功能

  • LG Styler 衣物護理機原廠衣架與層架

安裝位置

視乎產品型號，此產品的實際安裝位置可能會有所不同。

如需詳細資訊，請參閱您的型號的產品手冊。

'Styler 衣物護理機衣架可安裝在產品內頂部的可活動掛架上

如何使用

此產品的更換說明可能會與以下的資料略有不同。

如需詳細資訊，請參閱您的型號的產品手冊。

步驟 1

選擇合適的衣架。

 

- 選擇適合您要懸掛物品的器具衣架。

步驟 2

扣好所有衣物上的鈕扣和拉鍊，並將衣物掛在衣架上。

 

- 這樣做有助於防止衣服在程序中掉落或變得更皺。

如果衣服沒有鈕扣或拉鍊，可用棉繩在領口部位繫緊。

步驟 3

將衣架放入移動衣架的槽中。

將衣架放入移動衣架的槽中

* 產品影像和功能可能包括廣告表達，可能會與實際產品有所不同。產品的外觀和規格等可能會因改良產品而有所變更，恕不另行通知。

* 所有產品影像均由照片裁剪，可能會與實際產品有所不同。產品顏色可能會因顯示器解像度、亮度設定和電腦規格而有所不同。

* 產品的性能可能會因使用環境和而有所不同，供應情況可能因商店而異。

總結

列印

尺寸

所有規格

通用

  • 零件編號

    AEE73009506

尺寸和重量

  • 產品尺寸（寬 x 高 x 深，毫米）

    400 x 190 x 45

  • 淨重（克）

    268

