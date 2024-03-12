About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
CordZero™ A9 吸塵機床褥專用吸頭

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

支援

CordZero™ A9 吸塵機床褥專用吸頭

AGB74052401

CordZero™ A9 吸塵機床褥專用吸頭

()
  • 15 度視圖
  • 頂視圖
  • 底視圖
  • 側視圖
15 度視圖
頂視圖
底視圖
側視圖

主要功能

  • LG CordZero™ 吸塵機原廠床褥專用吸頭
  • 無動力吸頭
  • 適用於床褥及柔軟傢俬

如何使用

如需更多詳細資料，請參閱您擁有的型號之產品手冊。

按下吸頭拆卸按鈕，將吸頭從伸縮吸管或產品機身上取下。

 

將吸頭、工具或伸縮吸管滑入機身的吸入口上，直到發出喀嚓聲並固定到位。

 

也可以將吸頭和工具連接到伸縮吸管的末端。

按下吸頭拆卸按鈕，將吸頭從伸縮吸管或產品機身上取下 將吸頭工具或伸縮吸管滑入機身的吸入口上，直到發出喀嚓聲並固定到位 也可以將吸頭和工具連接到伸縮吸管的末端

使用此工具來清潔床褥、細緻布料和坐椅面料上的灰塵和異物。

使用此工具來清潔床褥、細緻布料和坐椅面料上的灰塵和異物

* 產品影像和功能可能包括廣告表達，可能會與實際產品有所不同。產品的外觀和規格等可能會因改良產品而有所變更，恕不另行通知。

* 所有產品影像均由照片裁剪，可能會與實際產品有所不同。產品顏色可能會因顯示器解像度、亮度設定和電腦規格而有所不同。

* 產品的性能可能會因使用環境和而有所不同，供應情況可能因商店而異。

總結

列印

尺寸

所有規格

LG 為您精選