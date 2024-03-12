CordZero™ A9 吸塵機床褥專用吸頭

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
如何使用
如需更多詳細資料，請參閱您擁有的型號之產品手冊。
按下吸頭拆卸按鈕，將吸頭從伸縮吸管或產品機身上取下。
將吸頭、工具或伸縮吸管滑入機身的吸入口上，直到發出喀嚓聲並固定到位。
也可以將吸頭和工具連接到伸縮吸管的末端。
使用此工具來清潔床褥、細緻布料和坐椅面料上的灰塵和異物。
* 產品影像和功能可能包括廣告表達，可能會與實際產品有所不同。產品的外觀和規格等可能會因改良產品而有所變更，恕不另行通知。
* 所有產品影像均由照片裁剪，可能會與實際產品有所不同。產品顏色可能會因顯示器解像度、亮度設定和電腦規格而有所不同。
* 產品的性能可能會因使用環境和而有所不同，供應情況可能因商店而異。