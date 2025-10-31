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LG A9 CordZero 水箱
安裝位置
*視乎產品型號，此產品的實際安裝位置可能會有所不同。
*如需更多詳細資訊，請參閱您擁有的型號之產品手冊。
如何使用
如需更多詳細資訊，請參閱您擁有的型號之產品手冊。
步驟 1
按下 PUSH 按鈕，將水箱從拖把噴嘴移除。
步驟 2
打開水箱側面的進水蓋，用量杯將水箱注滿水。
- 只需打開一個進水口蓋即可注水。打開兩個蓋子可能會導致注水時水體過份流動。
- 不要加水超過 MAX 線。
- 請勿將水和熱水以外的液體放入水箱。
步驟 3
蓋緊進水口蓋。
- 如果進水口蓋未關好，可能會漏水。
步驟 4
再次將水箱接上拖把噴嘴
- 將水箱前方的 2 個插片插入拖把噴嘴頂部的插槽中。向下按中心位置，將水箱鎖定到位。
* 產品影像和功能可能包括廣告性描述，並可能會與實際產品有所不同。產品的外觀和規格等可能會因改良產品而有所變更，恕不另行通知。
* 所有產品影像均由照片裁剪，可能會與實際產品有所不同。產品顏色可能會因顯示器解像度、亮度設定和電腦規格而有所不同。
* 產品的性能可能會因使用環境而有所不同，供應情況可能因商店而異。
總結
尺寸
所有規格
尺寸和重量
產品尺寸（寬 x 高 x 深，毫米）
257 x 50 x 120 mm
通用
零件編號
AJL74972002
用家意見
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