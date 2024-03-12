We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
"Everyone's idea of a
good life is different,
so I am determined
to create my own
path
unique to me,
not that of anyone
else.”
When I hear “Brave Optimist”, I think of those
who refuse to accept the status quo and believe
that things can get better.
To me, choosing to
do so despite what the world says is brave
optimism.
“I put my all into showing
the spirit in all that I do
—
from my music to my
whole life.”
Life is full of inspiration. All that I experience
and
everything around me gives me inspiration.
I'm so pleased to be collaborating with a brand
that values
brave optimism as much as I do.
For musicians,
performing can be mentally
challenging at times.
During these moments,
it's great to be reminded that
even if life isn't
perfect, it's still 'Life's Good'.
The first thing that comes to mind when I think
of LG is 'evolution.'
It's almost poetic when I
imagine their technology moving forward and
continuously growing.
It feels just like what
they set out to be as the Brave Optimist.
Fearless in taking risks,
they make the best
and most user-friendly products to make our
lives better.
I'm a big fan of LG XBOOM,
and I take it with me
everywhere
to keep my
music alive!
Working with LG has been an incredible
experience. The team puts its values into every
product with a true sense,
and I've had the
pleasure of using the true game-changers.
I am very grateful for the opportunity.
Whatever it is, go for it. Make meaningful
choices to make your life truly better, even
while accepting fear.
Fear will always be
a part of life, but we should never let
it stop us from living life to the fullest.
In our future, I simply hope for us to evolve
together! I hope we continue to learn,
grow,
and challenge ourselves in ways that bring us
closer.