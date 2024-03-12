About Cookies on This Site

LG CineBeam PF510Q 便攜式智能投影機，配備簡易遙控器

正視圖

LG CineBeam.

LG CineBeam.

移動影院

LG 全新智能投影機為您打造成真正影院體驗。

精巧設計

  • 尺寸單手可握
  • 紅外線簡易遙控器

智能操作

  • webOS 及無線連線
  • 藍牙音訊雙重輸出

影像

  • 彈性屏幕尺寸
  • 自動垂直梯形校正
此投影機專為單手掌握而設計。
體積輕巧

專為單手掌握而設

輕巧設計讓您能單手掌握，以便隨身攜帶，無論任何地方都能打造專屬影院。
紅外線簡易遙控器

操作直觀　簡單方便

全新紅外線簡易遙控器透過簡約的 UI 和 18 個按鈕，讓您能快捷輕易地操作投影機。

*包裝內包括遙控器。

Disney 、YouTube、Apple TV 等已可於 webOS 22 上輕鬆瀏覽。
webOS 22

觀看您最愛的內容

Disney 、YouTube、Apple TV 等已可於 webOS 22 上輕鬆瀏覽。

*需要連接互聯網及訂閱串流服務。
*支援服務可能因應不同地區而異。

智能無線連接

Apple Home 及 AirPlay
Apple Home 及 AirPlay

在家即可分享您的內容

LG 智能投影機讓您可以使用 AirPlay
將娛樂內容從支援的 Apple 裝置 (iPhone、iPad 和 Mac)
輕鬆分享到高清大屏幕。

如何正確使用 Apple 裝置與 LG CineBeam

將影片從 Apple 裝置傳輸到 LG CineBeam

1. 找到您要傳輸的影片
2. 輕觸 AirPlay 圖示
3. 選擇您的 LG CineBeam 投影機
4. 如果投影機螢幕上出現 AirPlay 密碼，請在 Apple 裝置上輸入密碼

以 Apple 裝置鏡像輸出到 LG CineBeam

1. 打開控制中心
2. 輕觸螢幕鏡像
3. 從清單中選擇您的 LG CineBeam
4. 如果投影機螢幕上出現 AirPlay 密碼，請在 Apple 裝置上輸入密碼

在 LG CineBeam 上設定 HomeKit

1. 在 webOS22 6.0 的第 2 深度啟動器上，點擊 AirPlay
2. 按一下開啟設定並選擇「設定 HomeKit」
3. 使用您的 Apple 裝置掃描 LG CineBeam 上的 QR Code
4. 在 LG CineBeam 上完成 HomeKit 設定

*您的 Apple 裝置必須連接到與投影機相同的 Wi-Fi 網絡。
*Apple、Apple 標誌、Airplay、Apple TV 及 HomeKit 為 Apple Inc. 於美國及其他地區註冊的商標。
*此 LG CineBeam 支援 AirPlay 2，需配備 iOS 12.3 或以上版本或 macOS 10.14.5 或以上版本。

將內容投影至大屏幕
螢幕分享

投影至大屏幕

您可將 Android 裝置及手提電腦中的影片、相片及音樂輕鬆分享到最高 120 吋大屏幕。

*支援 Android 或 Windows 8.1 及更高版本。

進階藍牙配對
藍牙音訊雙重輸出

進階藍牙配對

支援藍牙配對加上藍牙音訊雙重輸出，LG PF510Q 可以同時連接兩部藍牙裝置。即使身處噪音環境，也可與您的家人或朋友分享音訊。

*支援藍牙 5.0 或以上版本。兩部已連結裝置的音訊或不同步。

高達 120 吋全高清解像度

彈性屏幕尺寸 帶來置身其中的影院體驗

全高清 (1920 x 1080) 解像度及精巧大小，讓您不論於家中或戶外，都能以 30 至 120 吋屏幕打造您的沉浸式影院。

在狹小的房間看電影。

即使身在狹小房間亦能盡情享受媒體內容。

與孩子一起看電影。

裝飾孩子的首個小型影院。

可於後院或屋頂用大屏幕看電影。

與朋友於後院或屋頂相聚時，可用大屏幕看電影。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。
*運作時需接上電源線。

自動垂直梯形校正

當投影機與屏幕並非置於同一水平時，即會自動校正梯形屏幕變回長方形。
列印

主要規格

  • Native Resolution

    Full HD (1920x1080)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    450

  • Type

    ﻿4Ch(RGBB) LED

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    YES(垂直)

  • Output

    5W Mono

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    YES (高達 4K/30Hz)

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    YES

  • Zoom

    固定

所有規格

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/原始/4:3/垂直變焦/4 向變焦

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    450

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    白色

  • Leg-Stand

    YES (4 腳)

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

    YES

FEATURES

  • Black Level Control

    YES

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

    YES

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    YES

  • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

    YES

  • Color Management System (Expert control)

    YES

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    YES

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    YES

  • Contents Suggestion

    YES

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    YES(垂直)

  • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

    YES

  • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

    YES

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    YES

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    YES

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    YES (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    YES

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    YES（開/關）

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    YES

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    YES (eARC)

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

    YES

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    YES

  • Image Flip

    YES（水平/垂直）

  • Internet Browser

    YES

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

    YES

  • Noise Reduction

    YES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 4.0（智能）

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    YES

  • Processor

    四核

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    YES（開啟 12 秒 ↓ / 關閉 2 秒）

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    YES

  • Self Diagnosis

    YES

  • Setting Guide

    YES (Bean Bird)

  • Store Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

    YES (Full HD)

  • Upscaler

    YES (Full HD)

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    YES

  • White balance setting (Expert control)

    YES

  • Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

    YES

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

    YES（不支援 OCF/UEI IoT）

  • Background Image

    YES

  • AI Speaker Compatibility

    支援 Apple Homekit

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    YES (高達 4K/30Hz)

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • HDR

    HDR

  • HDR Tone Mapping

    YES

  • Real Cinema

    YES

  • Auto Keystone

    YES(垂直)

  • Smooth Gradation

    YES

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(HDMI)

    達 1080p(60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    1 (Φ3.5)

  • HDMI

    2

  • RJ45

    1

  • USB Type-A

    1 (USB2.0)

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Life Hours

    30,000 小時

  • Type

    ﻿4Ch(RGBB) LED

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    1

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    Full HD (1920x1080)

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    24dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    29dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Med.

    26dB(A)

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    30" ~ 120"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    60"@1.59m, 100"@2.65m

  • Throw Ratio

    1.2

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    手動

  • Zoom

    固定

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    1

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    148 x 148 x 66.5

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    簡單說明書

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    YES

  • Warranty Card

    YES

  • Remote Control - Normal

    YES

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

SOUND

  • Clear Voice

    YES (Clear Voice Pro)

  • Output

    5W Mono

  • Dolby Atmos compatible

    YES（通過）

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0～40℃

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    85%↑

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    62W

  • Power Supply

    Adapter 65W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

