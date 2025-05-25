We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6.18 慶典優惠
17/06/2025 - 19/06/2025
由 6 月 17 日 至 19 日，全店滿 $4,000 減 $218 / 滿 $10,000 減 $618 / 滿 $15,000 減 $1,018
精選產品
TV
- 55 吋 LG OLED evo AI G4 4K 智能電視 OLED55G4PCA
- 55 吋 LG QNED AI QNED80 4K 智能電視 (2024) 55QNED80TCA
- 65 吋 LG UHD AI 4K 智能電視 - UT90 65UT9050PCB
- 55 吋 LG UHD AI 4K 智能電視 - UT90 55UT9050PCB
- 43 吋 LG UHD AI 4K 智能電視 - UT90 43UT9050PCB
雪櫃
- 335L 上置式智能變頻壓縮機 雙門雪櫃 B333G13
洗衣乾衣機
- LG Vivace 8 公斤 1200 轉 人工智能洗衣乾衣機 (TurboWash™ 59 分鐘速洗) F-C1208V4W
吸塵機
AeroFurniture 空氣清新茶几
- LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture 空氣清新茶几 (香檸黃) AF20LEMON
AeroTower 空氣淨化風扇
顯示器
- 31.5 吋全高清 IPS 智能顯示器，配備 webOS 32SR50F-W
- 31.5 吋 4K 超高清 IPS 智能顯示器，配備 webOS 32U731SA-W
投影機
- LG CineBeam PF510Q 便攜式智能投影機，配備簡易遙控器 PF510Q
喇叭
Pra.L 美容產品
*優惠不適用於配件產品、2025年電視及投影機 - HU710PB
