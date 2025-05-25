About Cookies on This Site

6.18 慶典優惠

17/06/2025 - 19/06/2025

由 6 月 17 日 至 19 日，全店滿 $4,000 減 $218 / 滿 $10,000 減 $618 / 滿 $15,000 減 $1,018

精選產品

TV

雪櫃

  • 335L 上置式智能變頻壓縮機 雙門雪櫃 B333G13

 

洗衣乾衣機 

  • LG Vivace 8 公斤 1200 轉 人工智能洗衣乾衣機 (TurboWash™ 59 分鐘速洗) F-C1208V4W 

 

吸塵機

  • LG CordZero™ A9N (晶鑽銀) A9N-LITE
  • LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X 無線吸塵機 (韓國製造, 雪霧白) A9X-AUTO

 

AeroFurniture 空氣清新茶几

  • LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture 空氣清新茶几 (香檸黃) AF20LEMON

 

AeroTower 空氣淨化風扇

  • PuriCare™ AeroTower Hit 空氣淨化風扇 (大地啡) FH15GPNJ1
  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 三合一空氣淨化風扇 - 暖風版 (蒼林綠) FH15GPG

 

 

顯示器

  • 31.5 吋全高清 IPS 智能顯示器，配備 webOS 32SR50F-W
  • 31.5 吋 4K 超高清 IPS 智能顯示器，配備 webOS 32U731SA-W

 

投影機

  • LG CineBeam PF510Q 便攜式智能投影機，配備簡易遙控器 PF510Q

 

喇叭

  • XBOOM 360 XO2T 便攜式藍牙喇叭(炭黑) XO2TBK
  • LG xboom Grab，由 will.i.am 精心調音  GRAB

 

Pra.L 美容產品

  • LG Pra.L Dermathera HIFU 美容儀 BLQ1
  • LG Pra.L Skin Booster 電滲超聲波導入儀 BBS1

 

*優惠不適用於配件產品、2025年電視及投影機 - HU710PB

