春季限定優惠
01/04/2025 - 08/04/2025
由 4 月 1 日至 4 月 8 日，全店享 92 折*
以下產品更可享額外 95 折 :
- LG StanbyME - 27" 可移動觸控螢幕 27ART10CKPL
- LG StanbyME Go - 27" 觸控螢幕 (手提箱設計) 27LX5QKNA
吸塵機
- LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X 蒸氣無線吸塵機 (韓國製造, 蒼林綠) A9X-STEAM
- LG CordZero™ A9Komp 無線吸塵機 - A9KCOREPLUS (鐵灰色) A9KCOREPLUS
抽濕機
空氣清新機
- LG PuriCare™ 360° 空氣清新機 (H13級HEPA濾網, 內置清淨循環扇) AS65GDWH0
AeroTower 空氣淨化風扇
- LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 三合一空氣淨化風扇 - 暖風版 (樺木白) FH15GPB
AeroFurniture 空氣清新茶几
- LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture 空氣清新茶几 (大地啡) AF20MILKTEA
WashTower 一體式洗衣乾衣機
- Objet Collection | 13公斤 1400轉 WashTower™ FWT1310GB
洗衣機
- LG Vivace 11 公斤 1400 轉 人工智能洗衣機 (TurboWash™360° 39 分鐘速洗) FV7V11W4
Styler 衣物護理機
- Styler 衣物護理機 Objet Collection 樺木白 (3 件衣服) S3BNF
對門雪櫃
- 464L 變頻線性壓縮機 纖薄法式對門雪櫃 F522S11
下置式冷凍型 雙門雪櫃
投影機
- LG CineBeam PF510Q 便攜式智能投影機，配備簡易遙控器 PF510Q
喇叭 - XBOOM
無線藍牙耳機 - TONE Free
- LG TONE Free T90S (黑色) TONE-T90S
*全店額外折扣不包括配件及產品套裝
