About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

春季限定優惠

01/04/2025 - 08/04/2025

由 4 月 1 日至 4 月 8 日，全店享 92 折*
以下產品更可享額外 95 折 :

StanbyMe

  • LG StanbyME - 27" 可移動觸控螢幕 27ART10CKPL
  • LG StanbyME Go - 27" 觸控螢幕 (手提箱設計) 27LX5QKNA

吸塵機

  • LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X 蒸氣無線吸塵機 (韓國製造, 蒼林綠) A9X-STEAM
  • LG CordZero™ A9Komp 無線吸塵機 - A9KCOREPLUS (鐵灰色) A9KCOREPLUS

抽濕機

  • 30L 變頻式離子殺菌智能抽濕機 MD18GQBE0
  • 26L PuriCare™ 雙迴轉變頻抽濕機 DD14GMWE0

空氣清新機

  • LG PuriCare™ 360° 空氣清新機 (H13級HEPA濾網, 內置清淨循環扇) AS65GDWH0

AeroTower 空氣淨化風扇

  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 三合一空氣淨化風扇 - 暖風版 (樺木白) FH15GPB

AeroFurniture 空氣清新茶几

  • LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture 空氣清新茶几 (大地啡) AF20MILKTEA

WashTower 一體式洗衣乾衣機

  • Objet Collection | 13公斤 1400轉 WashTower™ FWT1310GB

洗衣機

  • LG Vivace 11 公斤 1400 轉 人工智能洗衣機 (TurboWash™360° 39 分鐘速洗) FV7V11W4

Styler 衣物護理機

  • Styler 衣物護理機 Objet Collection 樺木白 (3 件衣服) S3BNF

對門雪櫃

  • 464L 變頻線性壓縮機 纖薄法式對門雪櫃 F522S11

下置式冷凍型 雙門雪櫃

  • 344L 下置式冷凍型 智能變頻式壓縮機 雙門雪櫃 M333EV17
  • 344L 下置式冷凍型 智能變頻式壓縮機 雙門雪櫃 M333MB17

投影機

  • LG CineBeam PF510Q 便攜式智能投影機，配備簡易遙控器 PF510Q

喇叭 - XBOOM

  • XBOOM 360 XO2T 便攜式藍牙喇叭 (炭黑) XO2TBK
  • LG XBOOM Go XG2T 迷你便攜式藍牙喇叭 XG2TBK

無線藍牙耳機 - TONE Free

*全店額外折扣不包括配件及產品套裝

返回最新推廣優惠