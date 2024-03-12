About Cookies on This Site

[官網限定] 抽濕機及 AeroTower 三合一空氣淨化風扇 (大地啡色) 組合優惠

24/06/2024 ~ 01/07/2024

購買以下指定型號抽濕機 - 大地啡 1 部 + AeroTower 三合一空氣淨化風扇 - 大地啡 1 部，可享額外 9 折優惠

LG 抽濕機

  • 31L 變頻式智能抽濕機 | Objet Collection (大地啡)  MD19GQCE0

LG PuriCare™ AeroTower

  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 三合一空氣淨化風扇 - 暖風版 (大地啡) FH15GPN

*優惠只適用於指定型號抽濕機 1 部 及 AeroTower 三合一空氣淨化風扇 1 部 的訂單。如需購買更多數量並享有此優惠，請再下新訂單。

