We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Objet Collection Styler 衣物護理機優先預訂
13/20/2023 ~ 28/02/2023
Objet Collection | Styler 衣物護理機 (蒼林綠)
建議零售價：HK$16,980
預購優惠 (總值：HK$2,839)
🎁 送 HK$2,000 電子現金券及專用衣物護理配件套裝 (價值HK$839)，包括 3 款專用衣架*及芳香紙 3 盒 (可供 1 年使用#)！
Objet Collection | Styler 衣物護理機 (樺木白)
建議零售價：HK$16,980
預購優惠 (總值：HK$2,839)
🎁 送 HK$2,000 電子現金券及專用衣物護理配件套裝 (價值HK$839)，包括 3 款專用衣架*及芳香紙 3 盒 (可供 1 年使用#)！
*衣架套裝包括專用衣架一個、專用針織衣架一個及專用兒童衣架一個
#基於每 2 週使用 1 張，每盒 20 張