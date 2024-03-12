We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[官網限定]
PuriCare™ 360° 空氣清新機優惠
及 50% OFF 濾網加購優惠
02/07/2024 ~ 31/07/2024
凡購買以下 LG PuriCare™ 360° 空氣清新機型號即享額外 95 折優惠。同時可透過「組合優惠」以半價選購相應型號濾網 (請於結帳前，於產品購買頁面「組合優惠」選項中追加相關產品)：
|型號
|濾網
|360° Hit 空氣清新機
AS60GHWG0
濾網優惠不適用於360° Hit 空氣清新機
|360° 空氣清新機 (H13級HEPA濾網)
AS65GDWH0
|360° 空氣清新機 (AS65GDWH0) 三合一過濾網
ADQ75801766
|360° 空氣清新機 (寵物版)
AS65GDST0
|360° 空氣清新機 (AS65GDST0) 三合一過濾網
ADQ75153457
|360° 空氣清新機 雙層版 (H13級HEPA濾網)
AS10GDWH0
|360° 空氣清新機 (AS10GDWH0) 三合一過濾網
ADQ75801766
*優惠只適用於 1 部 PuriCare™ 360° 空氣清新機 及 1 件 濾網的訂單。如需購買更多數量並享有此優惠，請再下新訂單。
