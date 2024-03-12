About Cookies on This Site

[官網限定]
PuriCare™ 360​​° 空氣清新機優惠
及 50% OFF 濾網加購優惠

02/07/2024 ~ 31/07/2024

凡購買以下 LG PuriCare™ 360​​° 空氣清新機型號即享額外 95 折優惠。同時可透過「組合優惠」以半價選購相應型號濾網 (請於結帳前，於產品購買頁面「組合優惠」選項中追加相關產品)：

型號濾網
360​​° Hit 空氣清新機
AS60GHWG0

濾網優惠不適用於360​​° Hit 空氣清新機

360° 空氣清新機 (H13級HEPA濾網) 
AS65GDWH0		360° 空氣清新機 (AS65GDWH0) 三合一過濾網 
ADQ75801766
360° 空氣清新機 (寵物版)
AS65GDST0		360° 空氣清新機 (AS65GDST0) 三合一過濾網 
ADQ75153457
360° 空氣清新機 雙層版 (H13級HEPA濾網) 
AS10GDWH0		360° 空氣清新機 (AS10GDWH0) 三合一過濾網 
ADQ75801766

*優惠只適用於 1 部 PuriCare™ 360​​° 空氣清新機 及 1 件 濾網的訂單。如需購買更多數量並享有此優惠，請再下新訂單。

