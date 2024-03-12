About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

「LG x RED ONE 拯救隊」Facebook 有獎遊戲

Facebook 有獎遊戲

可獲高達 $800
LG 網店電子優惠券！

由即日起至 11 月 30 日， 參加「LG x RED ONE 拯救隊」Facebook 有獎遊戲，有機會獲得高達 $800 LG 網店影音產品優惠券！

 

*受條款及細則約束

立即參加，獲得高達 $800 LG 網店電子優惠券！

LG 與「Red One 拯救隊」為大家帶來聖誕驚喜！這個冬天不要錯過這部精彩的動作冒險聖誕電影。.

 

獲得 LG 網店 $500 電子優惠券

  1. 讚好 LG Hong Kong Facebook 專頁
  2. 讚好及分享 「LG x Red One 拯救隊」活動帖子 (需設定為公開)
  3. 於活動帖子留言回答問題 「如果你有多一部 LG 電視機，你會想送俾邊個做聖誕禮物？點解？」

如果你已經入場觀看《RED ONE 拯救隊》，並於留言欄貼上電影票尾，更可以獲得額外 $300 LG 網店電子優惠券

 

 

 

條款及細則

  1. 活動完結時間: 直至 2024 年 11 月 30 日 下午 11 時 59 分 (以官方伺服器時間為準)
  2. 參加者必須年滿 18 歲
  3. 電子優惠券將於核實參加者得獎資格後 7 日內，以Facebook 私訊形式發放
  4. 電子優惠券只限於購買 LG 電視及影音產品，並需於 2024 年 12 月 31 日前使用
  5. 如有任何爭議，LG Hong Kong 保留最終決定權。

RED ONE 拯救隊》 現正公開上映

華納兄弟呈獻，《逃出魔幻紀》系列導演積卡斯丹最新力作《Red One 拯救隊》，由狄維莊遜及基斯伊雲主演，他們將聯手拯救被擄走的聖誕老人，展開一場充滿腎上腺素和態度的高風險冒險！

在代號為「紅色一號」的聖誕老人被綁架後，北極安全主管（狄維莊遜飾）必須與世界上最臭名昭著的賞金獵人（基斯伊雲飾）攜手合作，試圖找回失踪的聖誕老人，從而展開一場環球行動－以拯救聖誕節。

返回最新推廣優惠