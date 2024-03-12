We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
VIP 尊享優惠
VIP 尊享 LG 網上商店 購買優惠
購買指定產品，並於結帳時於「折扣碼」欄內輸入折扣碼編號，即可享購買優惠。
LG Easel (65ART90)
LG OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 電視 (55"/65"/77")
LG OLED evo C2 電視 (42"/48"/55"/65"/77")
LG Styler 衣物護理機 (鏡面黑 / 慕雪白)
LG StanbyME
LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower™ A9T 吸塵機
LG AeroTower 空氣淨化風扇(蒼林綠/星光銀/樺木白)
條款及細則:
1. 此折扣碼之有效期至為 2022 年 9 月 30 日，逾期作廢。
2. 每人只可使用此折扣碼一次。
3. 此折扣碼只適用以上指定產品。
4. 此優惠折扣碼不可轉讓、不可兌換現金或其他貨品，亦不適用於扣除重新投遞的運費。
5. LG Electronics HK Ltd. 保留隨時修改或終止有關此優惠之條款及細則的權利，將不另行通知。如有任何爭議，LG Electronics HK Ltd. 保留最終決定權。
如有任何查詢，請致電 3543-7777 與客戶服務主任聯絡。