LG X blackbird tridente maserati

VIP 尊享優惠

 

a black basic image

VIP 尊享 LG 網上商店 購買優惠

購買指定產品，並於結帳時於「折扣碼」欄內輸入折扣碼編號，即可享購買優惠。

LG Easel (65ART90)

網上商店購買 產品特點

LG OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 電視 (55"/65"/77")

網上商店購買 產品特點

LG OLED evo C2 電視 (42"/48"/55"/65"/77")

網上商店購買 產品特點

LG Styler 衣物護理機 (鏡面黑 / 慕雪白)

網上商店購買 產品特點

LG StanbyME

網上商店購買 產品特點

LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower™ A9T 吸塵機

網上商店購買 產品特點

LG AeroTower 空氣淨化風扇(蒼林綠/星光銀/樺木白)

網上商店購買 產品特點
條款及細則:

1. 此折扣碼之有效期至為 2022 年 9 月 30 日，逾期作廢。
2. 每人只可使用此折扣碼一次。
3. 此折扣碼只適用以上指定產品。
4. 此優惠折扣碼不可轉讓、不可兌換現金或其他貨品，亦不適用於扣除重新投遞的運費。
5. LG Electronics HK Ltd. 保留隨時修改或終止有關此優惠之條款及細則的權利，將不另行通知。如有任何爭議，LG Electronics HK Ltd. 保留最終決定權。


如有任何查詢，請致電 3543-7777 與客戶服務主任聯絡。