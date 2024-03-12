We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
FS15GPSF0
LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 二合一空氣淨化風扇 (星光銀)
總結
尺寸
所有規格
尺寸和重量
-
產品重量（公斤）
10.3
-
產品尺寸 - 闊x高x深（毫米）
265 x 1120 x 265
過濾器
-
過濾器等級
HEPA H13
-
空氣清新機濾網
有害氣體全效濾網
智能
-
智能診斷
支援
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
支援
功能特色
-
濾網更換提醒
支援
-
粒子密度顯示
PM 10 / 2.5 / 1.0, 以微米顯示
-
遙控器
支援
-
Uvnano
支援
基本規格
-
顏色
星光銀
-
運作時音量（高/低）
53 / 23