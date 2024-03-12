About Cookies on This Site

LG FB164

規格

評論

支援

LG FB164

FB164

LG FB164

(0)
列印

所有規格

輸入及輸出

  • 音頻輸出-耳機插口 (Φ3.5 / Φ6.3)

    Yes

  • 音頻輸入-可攜式輸入

    Yes

  • 視頻輸出-Composite

    Yes

  • 視頻輸出-組件

    Yes

  • 揚聲器輸出-前左/右

    Yes

  • 音頻輸入-數碼

    Yes

方便

  • USB Plus

    DVD Only

  • USB 錄製

    Yes

  • iPod

    Yes

  • 可攜式輸入

    Yes

聲音模式

  • EQ Master-正常

    Yes

  • EQ Master-流型樂曲

    Yes

  • EQ Master-經典音樂

    Yes

  • EQ Master-搖滾音樂

    Yes

  • EQ Master-爵士樂

    Yes

  • EQ Master-自動EQ

    Yes

  • EQ Master-自然 EQ

    Yes

  • XDSS Plus-XDSS

    Yes

  • XDSS Plus-MP3 Optimizer

    Yes

  • 調暗器

    Yes

可播放光碟類

  • DVD-RW(視頻/VR模式)

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(視頻模式)

    Yes

  • CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

  • MP3CD

    Yes

  • WMA CD

    Yes

  • JPEG 瀏覽器

    DVD Only

影音模式

  • 音頻 -　杜比數碼

    DVD Only

  • 音頻 - 2聲道立體聲(繞道)

    DVD Only

  • 靜音

    Yes

尺寸（寬 X高X深）毫米

  • 主機

    175x269x290

  • 前揚聲器

    132x314x266

