We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
FB164
LG FB164
(0)
所有規格
輸入及輸出
-
音頻輸出-耳機插口 (Φ3.5 / Φ6.3)
Yes
-
音頻輸入-可攜式輸入
Yes
-
視頻輸出-Composite
Yes
-
視頻輸出-組件
Yes
-
揚聲器輸出-前左/右
Yes
-
音頻輸入-數碼
Yes
方便
-
USB Plus
DVD Only
-
USB 錄製
Yes
-
iPod
Yes
-
可攜式輸入
Yes
聲音模式
-
EQ Master-正常
Yes
-
EQ Master-流型樂曲
Yes
-
EQ Master-經典音樂
Yes
-
EQ Master-搖滾音樂
Yes
-
EQ Master-爵士樂
Yes
-
EQ Master-自動EQ
Yes
-
EQ Master-自然 EQ
Yes
-
XDSS Plus-XDSS
Yes
-
XDSS Plus-MP3 Optimizer
Yes
-
調暗器
Yes
可播放光碟類
-
DVD-RW(視頻/VR模式)
Yes
-
DVD+RW(視頻模式)
Yes
-
CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
MP3CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
-
JPEG 瀏覽器
DVD Only
影音模式
-
音頻 - 杜比數碼
DVD Only
-
音頻 - 2聲道立體聲(繞道)
DVD Only
-
靜音
Yes
尺寸（寬 X高X深）毫米
-
主機
175x269x290
-
前揚聲器
132x314x266