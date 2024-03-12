About Cookies on This Site

可連接藍牙的揚聲器音響系統

規格

評論

支援

可連接藍牙的揚聲器音響系統

NB2420A

可連接藍牙的揚聲器音響系統

(0)
列印

所有規格

音頻性能

  • Channel

    2聲道

  • 總輸出

    160W

輸入& 輸出

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • 音頻輸入 - 耳機輸入

    Yes

  • 音頻輸入 - 光學

    Yes (2)

便利功能

  • 外置硬碟播放

    Yes

  • 光學

    Yes

  • 藍芽 - 接收/發射

    Yes/No

聲音模式

  • 3D音效優化器

    Yes

  • Natural EQ

    Yes

  • By Pass

    Yes

  • Bass Blast (BASS)

    Yes

  • Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)

    Yes

  • Game EQ

    Yes

  • MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

光碟及影音格式

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

尺寸（寬X高X深）毫米

  • 主揚聲器

    1000 x 80 x 55.3

