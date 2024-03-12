About Cookies on This Site

360W 2.1ch 無線 Sound Bar

規格

評論

支援

360W 2.1ch 無線 Sound Bar

SK5

360W 2.1ch 無線 Sound Bar

(0)
列印

所有規格

基本規格

  • 型號

    SK5

  • 主機/ 超低音喇叭顏色

    黑色

音響系統

  • 聲道

    2.1ch

輸出功率

  • 總輸出

    360W

  • 前置喇叭

    80W x 2

  • 超低音喇叭

    200W(無線)

無線接收

  • 藍牙

    4.0

連接

  • 音效輸入

    1 (3.5mm)

  • 光纖

    1

  • HDMI 輸入

    1 (HDMI 1.4, HDCP 1.4)

  • HDMI 輸出

    1 (HDMI 1.4, HDCP 1.4)

  • USB

    1

顯示

  • 顯示方式

    點陣LED

音效模式

  • Hi-Res 音效

    24bit/96kHz

  • 聲音效果

    ASC(自適應聲音控制) / 標準 / 重低音/ DTS Virtual X

  • 夜間模式

    支援

  • 自動聲音引擎

    支援

簡易控制

  • 藍牙待機

    支援

  • 以電視遙控操作

    支援

  • 音訊同步

    藍牙 (LG 電視) / 光纖

  • 自動電源開/關

    藍牙 (LG 電視) / 光纖

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    支援

  • 聲音回傳功能 (ARC)

    支援

音效格式

  • LPCM

    支援

  • Dolby Digital

    支援

  • DTS Digital Surround

    支援

  • DTS Virtual X

    支援

  • FLAC

    支援 (Up to 192kHz)

  • OGG

    支援 (Up to 48kHz)

  • WAV

    支援

  • MP3

    支援

  • WMA

    支援

  • AAC

    支援 (只供藍牙)

  • AAC+

    支援 (只供藍牙)

耗電量

  • Sound Bar

    22W

  • Sound Bar (待機)

    0.5W

  • 超低音喇叭

    33W

  • 超低音喇叭 (待機)

    0.5W

尺吋(寬 X 高 X 深)(MM)

  • Sound Bar

    890 x 57 x 87

  • 超低音喇叭

    171 x 392 x 247.5

重量(KG)

  • Sound Bar

    2.35

  • 超低音喇叭

    5.3

