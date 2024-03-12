About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 65吋 超高清電視 LA9650

規格

評論

支援

LG 65吋 超高清電視 LA9650

65LA9650

LG 65吋 超高清電視 LA9650

(0)
列印

所有規格

共通規格

  • 平面尺寸(吋)

    65

  • 解像度

    3840 x 2160

  • 背光技術

    Edge LED

  • 動態影像清晰度 (Hz)

    1000

  • 微像素控制

    Yes

廣播系統

  • 模擬制式

    PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M

  • -- 地面

    DTMB

  • MHEG

    Yes

影像

  • HEVC

    4K HEVC 30p

  • Triple XD 影像引擎

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Yes

  • Smart Color Gradation

    Yes

  • Cable

    Yes

  • Contrast Optimizer

    Yes

  • 影像模式

    Yes (7 modes)

  • 影像精靈 II (2D/3D)

    Yes

  • 長寬比

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    Yes

  • AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

    Yes (Off / Cinema / Game)

  • (3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction

    Yes

音效

  • 單音/環迴/雙聲(MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • 杜比數碼解碼器

    Yes (Dolby MS10)

  • DTS解碼器

    Yes

  • 揚聲器系統

    2.1 Speaker (3 way 5 speakers)

  • 音頻輸出

    30W (10W+10W+10W)

  • 重低音

    Yes

  • 環迴立體聲系統

    Virtual Surround

  • 原音技術 II

    Yes

  • 音效模式

    6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Yes

CINEMA 3D

  • 3D 種類

    FPR

  • 支援格式

    S/S, T/B, F/P, F/S

  • 自動格式選取

    Yes

  • 支援3D轉換2D

    Yes

  • 支援2D轉換3D

    Yes

  • -- 景深強度調整

    0~+20 (default : 10)

  • -- 可視角度調整

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • -- 2D轉3D模式

    5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)

  • 3D景深強度調整

    Yes

  • 3D可視角度調整

    -10~+10 (default : 2)

  • 3D影像修正

    Yes

  • 3D音響技術

    Yes

  • 3D Picture Mode

    Yes

  • 3D Moving Picture Format

    WMV, H.264

  • Dual Play

    Ready

SMART TV

  • App Store

    Yes

  • Premium CP

    Yes

  • Game World

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Social Center

    Yes

  • Local Cloud

    Yes

  • Search & Recommendation

    Yes

  • 3D World (3D Contents Streaming)

    Yes

SMART SHARE

  • ----- Media Share -----

    -----

  • - Remote App

    Yes

  • - Network File Browser (DLNA)

    Yes

  • - Media Link

    Yes

  • ----- Screen Share -----

    -----

  • - MHL

    Yes

  • - Miracast

    Yes

  • - 2nd Display

    Yes (FHD)

  • - Tag On : NFC (Mobile → TV, TV → Mobile)

    Yes

  • - Mobile Display

    Yes

  • - WiDi

    Yes

  • - DLNA (Mobile Smart Share App)

    Yes

  • ----- Home Share -----

    -----

  • - WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • - Windows 7/8 Certified

    Yes

  • - Wi-Fi Ready

    B/in

  • - Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD, RMVB

  • Picture

    JPEG, JPS, MPO

  • External Device App Download

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3,HAAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

  • Subtitle for DivX

    Yes

SPECIAL

  • Multi task (2 Screen)

    Yes

  • Motion eye care

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 7 days)

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • e-Manual

    Yes

EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)

  • Quick Menu

    Yes

CHANNEL

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

    Yes

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    Yes

INPUT DEVICE/ UX

  • Magic Remote B/in / Ready

    Yes

  • - Modes ( 4 modes)

    4 modes ( Pointing / Gesture/ Wheel/ Voice)

  • Voice recognition

    Yes

  • - Laungage

    Mandarin / Cantonese

  • - Feature

    Search / Web browsing / SNS +

  • TV Camera B/in / Ready

    Ready (VC500)

  • Smart Phone Remote Controller (Remote App)

    Yes

  • Conventional Remote

    S-Con

連接 (輸入及輸出)

  • ---- TV Side ----

    -----

  • HDMI.

    3 (V)- ARC 1, MHL 1

  • USB 3.0/2.0

    3 (V, Hub) - 3.0(1) / 2.0(2)

  • --- TV Rear ----

    -----

  • RF 輸入

    1

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1 (V, Gender)

  • 色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)

    1 (V, Gender)

  • 數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)

    1 (Optical)

  • 電腦音頻輸入

    Composite Audio

  • LAN 乙太網絡

    1 (V)

  • RS232C

    1 (V)

  • 耳筒輸出

    1 (V)

配件

  • 3D眼鏡（型號）及數量

    4 pcs (F310)

電源

  • 電壓 Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • 待機 (待機模式)

    0.3W

尺寸

  • 闊x長x深（毫米）不連座檯架

    1455 x 881 x 43.5

  • 闊x長x深（毫米）連座檯架

    1455 x 912 x 294

  • 重量（公斤）不連座檯架

    35

  • 重量（公斤）連座檯架

    36.8

LG 為您精選