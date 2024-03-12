LG StanbyME - 27" 可移動觸控螢幕

About Cookies on This Site

規格

27ART10AKPL

主要規格

  • 顯示類型

    FHD

  • 刷新率

    60Hz Native

  • 影像處理器

    α7 Gen 4 處理器

  • HDR

    HDR10 / HLG

  • 機身不連座檯架尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)

    621 x 361 x 29.9

  • 機身不連座檯架重量 (kg)

    4.8

所有規格

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • 顯示類型

    FHD

  • 解像度

    Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

  • 背光技術

    Edge

  • 刷新率

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • 影像處理器

    α7 Gen 4 處理器

  • 人工智能倍線技術

    Resolution Upscaler

  • 動態色調配對

    支援

  • HDR

    HDR10 / HLG

  • 影像模式

    8 (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

GAMING

  • 電競界面

    支援 (遊戲界面)

SMART TV

  • Apple Homekit

    支援

  • Apple Airplay2

    支援

  • 系統

    webOS Smart

  • 賽事提醒

    支援

  • ThinQ

    支援

  • 智能家電界面

    支援

  • USB 鏡頭連接

    支援

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    支援

  • Gray Scale

    支援

  • Invert Colors

    支援

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • 機身不連座檯架尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)

    621 x 361 x 29.9

  • 機身連座檯架尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)

    621 x 1077 x 397

  • 包裝盒尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)

    1265 x 207 x 580

  • 檯架 (闊 x 深, mm)

    397 x 397

  • 機身不連座檯架重量 (kg)

    4.8

  • 機身連座檯架重量 (kg)

    17.5

  • 連包裝盒重量 (kg)

    23.0

AUDIO

  • AI 聲學調音

    AI 聲學調音

  • 專業清晰語音

    清晰語音

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    支援 (v 5.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    支援

