LG QNED99 65'' 8K Smart QNED MiniLED TV

主要規格
-
顯示類型
8K QNED MiniLED
-
刷新率
120Hz Native
-
寬色域技術
Nano Color Pro
-
影像處理器
α9 Gen4 AI 8K 處理器
-
HDR
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
Dolby Atmos
支援
-
機身不連座檯架尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)
1444 x 834 x 29.5
-
機身不連座檯架重量 (kg)
28.6
所有規格
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
顯示類型
8K QNED MiniLED
-
解像度
8K (7,680 x 4,320)
-
背光技術
Mini LED
-
刷新率
120Hz Native
-
寬色域技術
Nano Color Pro
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
影像處理器
α9 Gen4 AI 8K 處理器
-
人工智能影像
AI Picture Pro 8K
-
人工智能倍線技術
AI 8K Upscaling
-
動態色調配對
支援 (專業動態色調配對)
-
人工智能影像識別
支援 (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
人工智能亮度控制
支援
-
HDR
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
支援
-
高幀率影像
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
調光技術
Precision Dimming Pro+ 精準調光專業技術
-
流暢畫面
Motion Pro
-
影像模式
9 (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)
GAMING
-
HGIG 模式
支援
-
電競界面
支援
SMART TV
-
Art Gallery
支援
-
系統
webOS 6.0
-
ThinQ
支援
-
智能家電界面
支援
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
支援
-
Gray Scale
支援
-
Invert Colors
支援
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
機身不連座檯架尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)
1444 x 834 x 29.5
-
機身連座檯架尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)
1444 x 902 x 336
-
包裝盒尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)
1600 x 970 x 253
-
檯架 (闊 x 深, mm)
831 x 336
-
機身不連座檯架重量 (kg)
28.6
-
機身連座檯架重量 (kg)
30.3
-
連包裝盒重量 (kg)
38.8
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
400 x 400
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
支援
-
AI 聲學調音
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
專業清晰語音
支援
-
LG Sound Sync
支援
-
電視聲音模式分享
支援
-
聲音同步輸出
支援
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
支援
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
支援 (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
支援