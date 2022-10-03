About Cookies on This Site

Find a job

Assistant Manager, IT Monitor (B2B Sales)

[Entry Code : Hong Kong]

R&D

03/10/2022 ~ 31/12/2022
Date posted: 03/10/2022

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for LG IT Monitors Cloud Solution business to both B2B/SI channels development in Hong Kong & Macau markets
  • Take care of B2B pipeline management
  • Explore partnership with SI to end user for monitors to expand B2B opportunity
  • Prepare monthly/quarterly/yearly forecast to meet company’s target & analysis for channel sell out to review promotion plan  
  • Work closely with product manager for PRM selection, promotion & price setting to achieve company goals



 Requirements:

  • Degree holder with 3 years of experience in IT industry
  • Good knowledge on relevant product
  • Good relationship with major partners
  • Accurate analysis and good negotiation skills
  • Aggressive with sales driven mindset to achieve company’s target & KPI

 

We offer competitive remuneration and benefit packages to the right candidate.  Interested parties please send your application with your availability, current and expected salary to lgerecruit@lge.com

Personal data received will be used for recruitment-related purpose only. Short-listed candidates will be notified for interview.  Applicants who are not be notified within 1 month will be considered as unsuccessful.  All unsuccessful applications' information will be discarded within 3 months.

