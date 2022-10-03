We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
全職推廣員
[Entry Code : Hong Kong]
R&D
每月收入可達HK$2萬或以上(底薪+佣金+獎金)，並可享以下福利:
- 專業在職培訓
- 勤工奬
- 有薪年假
- 醫療保險
- 員工購物優惠
職責:
- 於各大電器零售點，推廣及銷售本公司家電, 電視產品
要求:
- 中三或以上程度
- 具一年或以上銷售工作經驗，曾銷售相關產品者優先考慮
- 能操流利粵語，略懂英語及普通話更佳
- 有良好溝通及銷售技巧
有意者請將詳細個人履歷電郵至lgerecruit@lge.com
所有收集的個人資料，我們將保密處理並只作本公司招聘事宜之用。獲選面試者將於一個月內個別收到面試通知，此期間若不獲通知者作落選論，其資料將會於三個月後銷毀。本公司及產品資料，可瀏覽本公司網頁www.lg.com.