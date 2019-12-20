LG LAUNCHES NEW 34-inch 21:9 IPS ULTRA-WIDE GAMING MONITOR 34GL750

[Hong Kong – December 20, 2019] A high-performance gaming monitor is the key component in bringing the pro gamer a truly real connection to an engrossing and thoroughly real gaming world. It’s essential that demanding gamers choose a monitor with very high-resolution capability and smooth delivery of graphics for an utterly enveloping experience. LG launches its new 34-inch 21:9 IPS ultra-wide curved gaming monitor, compatible with G-SYNC®, AMD FreeSyncTM and HDR10 to meet these needs. The IPS display, with 99% sRGB palette articulation, creates a realistic and colorful gaming environment, while the 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms MBR provide dazzlingly smooth game motion. LG 34GL750 is the cutting-edge solution for video game enthusiasts seeking the ultimate gaming experience.

34-inch IPS 21:9 Ultra-wide screen offers a deep, immersive and razor-sharp picture quality, for a high-quality gaming experience

The LG 34GL750 monitor showcases a 34-inch IPS 21:9 screen, with the curved screen proving great for gaming as it provides an equal distance between the screen and user's eyes across all aspects, enhancing presence and ambiance. Gamers can see more information displayed on the game screen, essential for surviving the most intense and overwhelmingly immersive games at the highest levels of online competition. LG 34GL750 is your fast track to a strategic advantage. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 to represent details in bright and dark parts of high dynamic range content, and with 99% sRGB representation accuracy. Titles look and run as their designers and developers intended, bringing you closer to the action than ever before. Enjoy punchier brightness and highlights with deeper, well-expressed shadows and silhouettes. Besides games, the 21 :9 aspect ratio and high-resolution screen make this premium display perfect for playing a wide range of different video formats at the highest possible quality, too.

Compatible with G-sync® and AMD FreeSyncTM, gamers enjoy fluid motion like never before

In addition to an outstanding color performance, LG 34GL750 is NVIDIA-tested and officially verified as a G-Sync® Compatible monitor, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing stutter for smoother, faster gaming experiences. With AMD FreeSyncTM technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution, as fast-paced games come to life like an immersive movie as the technology virtually eliminates tearing and display representation delay. The 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms MBR ensure objects are rendered clearly for smoother gameplay and an almost surreal visual fluidity, and an experience free from ghosting and eye-strain.

Ergonomic design to meet the demands of gamers in aesthetics too

The LG 34GL750 monitor uses a 3-side virtually borderless design to present a wider field of vision in an architecture that is beautiful and relatively light in weight. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt and height of the monitor to help gamers play long sessions more comfortably, as they seek to achieve online victory, rewards, recognition and greatness.

For further information, please visit our website www.lg.com/hk or contact the hotline at 3543 7777.

Specification