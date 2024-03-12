About Cookies on This Site

LG Dehumidifier and Air Purifier FIlters and Accessories

LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier - 3-in1 Filter

For Upgraded Version AP551AWFA only

BUY NOW

LG Wearable Air Purifier - Inner Cover (30pcs/box)

Only compatible with AS65GDST0

BUY NOW

LG Wearable Air Purifier - Face Guard

BUY NOW

LG Wearable Air Purifier - Total Care Filter (2pcs/box)

BUY NOW

LG Wearable Air Purifier - Neck & 1 set Ear Band

For Upgraded Version AP551AWFA only - L Size / M Size

BUY NOW

LG Wearable Air Purifier - Inner Cover Type - A (30pcs/box)

Only compatible with AP300AWFA

BUY NOW

LG Wearable Air Purifier - Inner Cover Type - B (30pcs/box)

Only compatible with AP300AWFA

BUY NOW

LG Wearable Air Purifier - Face Guard

Only compatible with AP300AWFA

BUY NOW

LG PS-R459WN Air Purifier - Dual Protection Filter

Removal of large dust particles (>10μm) and hai

BUY NOW

LG PS-R459WN Air Purifier - Allergens Filter

Allergens, pollen and mold filtering

BUY NOW

LG PS-R459WN Air Purifier - Activated Carbon Filter

Filters formaldehyde, odors and smoke-causing substances (Sulfur Dioxide, Nitrogen Dioxide )

BUY NOW

LG PS-R459WN Air Purifier - HEPA Filter

Bacteria, virus, yellow dust and 99.9% PM2.5 fine particles filtration.

BUY NOW

LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier - 3-in1 Filter

Remove 99% dust, ultra-fine particles and allergens, and filter up to 0.02μm harmful substances.

BUY NOW

LG PuriCare™ Mini Air Purifier - HEPA Filter

Total Allergen Removal Filter - 99% general dust, super fine dust and allergens removal.

BUY NOW

Dehumidifier - 3M Filter

Bacteria, molds, viruses and allergens elimination

BUY NOW

LG PS-V219CS Air Purifier - Deodorizing Filter

Filters formaldehyde and smog-causing materials

BUY NOW

LG PS-V219CS Air Purifier - HEPA Filter

PM2.5 paticles, yellow dust, allergens, pollen and mold elimination

BUY NOW

Dehumidifier - Shoe Dry Y-hose

Fitted with the shape of shoes, it effectively removes the moisture inside

BUY NOW

Dehumidifier - Hose Assembly, Drain

Work with shoe and closet hose for speedy dry

BUY NOW