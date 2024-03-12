We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Dehumidifier and Air Purifier FIlters and Accessories
LG PS-R459WN Air Purifier - HEPA Filter
Bacteria, virus, yellow dust and 99.9% PM2.5 fine particles filtration.
LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier - 3-in1 Filter
Remove 99% dust, ultra-fine particles and allergens, and filter up to 0.02μm harmful substances.