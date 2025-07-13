We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero™ Vacuum cleaner A9S Mop (4 pieces)
AAA77685210
Key Features
- Works with Power Drive Mop for wet mopping.
- A set of 4 pieces. Wet the pads with clean water before using. After using, clean with fresh water, dry and ready for reuse.
A9LSlim
A9T-Ultra
A9X-AUTO
All Spec
