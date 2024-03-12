We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Powerful cooling with Grade 1 energy efficiency
Inverter technology
R32 Refrigerant
Space efficiency
Gold Fin
R32 refrigerant
Consistent cooling for comfort
R32 refrigerant supports steady cooling with controlled temperature levels.
Compact and sleek design
A modern design with a refined form that blends into your space with style.
*For proper installation of the product, please ensure that the installation environment and procedures are verified. For detailed information, refer to the installation manual included with the product, and adhere to the installation standards and precautions.
Convenient cooling control
Adjust modes and settings easily with the remote control featuring an LCD display.
Preset cooling made simple
Set a timer for automatic on/off, helping maintain a suitable nighttime setting.
Quiet cooling for your comfort
Low-noise operation helps maintain a comfortable indoor setting.
Durable protection for lasting performance
Gold Fin coating protects against corrosion and helps extend the durability of the heat exchanger²⁾.
Warranty coverage for peace of mind
Covered with a 3-year warranty and a 5-year compressor warranty for dependable service.
*5-year Warranty on the compressor part only. Additional costs other than the compressor may be charged (Labor, Other Parts, etc.).
*Please check before purchasing as the warranty period may vary depending on the time of purchase and product.
Simple setup, designed to fit various spaces
Fits most standard windows³⁾, allowing for easy placement.
*The images and video above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.
1)Multi Functional Filter
-The Guangdong Detection Center of Microbiology has verified that the Silver Ion Filter removes up to 99.99% of bacteria (Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus). The test did not measure the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner, and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from actual use conditions.
-The China National Analytical Center, Guangzhou has verified that the Catechins Filter removes up to 99% of Escherichia coli and 97% of Staphylococcus aureus. The test did not measure the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner, and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from actual use conditions.
-The Guangdong Detection Center of Microbiology has verified that the Acaro Bacterium Filter removes up to 95% of Anti mites. The test did not measure the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner, and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from actual use conditions.
2)Gold Fin
-It may vary depending on usage environment.
-According to internal salt spray testing, the corrosion area of Gold Fin is not more than 0.01%. (rating number is 9.8 or higher after 1,500 hours testing)
3)Installation
-For the safety of the user and proper installation of the product, please ensure that all necessary equipment and procedures are verified before installation. For detailed information, refer to the installation manual included with the product, and adhere to the installation standards and precautions.
FAQ
What energy efficiency features should I look for in a window air conditioner?
Energy efficiency is a key consideration when purchasing a window air conditioner. LG window units are equipped with high EER (Energy Efficiency Ratio) ratings and Energy Star certifications, ensuring lower energy consumption and reduced utility bills. Also, this window units got the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, HKSAR to certified Level 1 Energy Efficiency Labelling. Features like timer, sleep mode, and energy saving mode allow you to manage cooling based on your schedule and preferences.
*ENERGY STAR is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
*The EPA sets energy efficiency specifications for products, and those that meet those specifications are given the ENERGY STAR label.
*The EMSD sets energy efficiency specifications for products, and those that meet those performance are given the Energy Efficiency Label.
*There may be differences in functionality depending on the product and region, so please check the product specifications before purchasing.
How easy is it to install a window air conditioner?
Installing a window air conditioner is straightforward, and LG designs the units with user-friendly installation. LG window air conditioners come with an easy-to-follow installation kit, including brackets, weatherstripping, and instructions. This ease of installation ensures you can quickly set up your LG window air conditioner and enjoy a cool, comfortable space without hassle.
*There may be differences in the components provided in the installation kit depending on the product and region, so please check the product specifications before purchasing.
*For the safety of the user and proper installation of the product, please ensure that all necessary equipment and procedures are verified before installation. For detailed information, refer to the installation manual included with the product, and adhere to the installation standards and precautions.
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
560x375x708
-
Product Type
Window
-
Product Weight(kg)
39.0
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
-
Cooling Area(m²)
N/A
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
N/A
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
N/A
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
N/A
-
Heating Area(m²)
N/A
-
Heating Capacity Max(W)
N/A
-
Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)
N/A
-
Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)
N/A
-
HVAC Type
C/O
-
Product Type II
Inverter
-
Product Weight(lb.)
86.0
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
220, 50
-
Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
N/A
COOLING
-
4way
Up-Down
-
Fan Speed
Grade 3
-
Airflow direction control (up & down)
Yes
ENERGY SAVING
-
Energy Grade
Grade 1
CONVENIENCE
-
Filter Alarm
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
-
Reservation
Yes
DESIGN
-
Color(Body)
White
-
Color(Discharge)
White
-
Display
LED
FILTER
-
Allergy Filter
N/A
-
Fine Dust Filter
N/A
-
Pre Filter
Yes
-
Ultra Fine Dust Filter
N/A
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096435908
COMPLIANCE
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2025-04
-
Product Model Name
W3NQ12RSAD0
-
Product Type & Model Name
C/O (W3NQ12RSAD0)
