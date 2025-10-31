2 HP R32 Refrigerant Window Type Air Conditioner with Inverter Compressor (with remote control)

*The images and video above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.

1) Multi Functional Filter

- Test results on June 2023, July 2018, and May~June 2018 certified that the filter eliminates the growth of bacteria.

- Certification Authority: CNAS

- Testing institution: Gmicro Testing, NACC

- Verification Code or Report Number : 34792081, 03847925, 2018007290-1a

- Testing Category : Eliminating the growth of bacteria

- Triggers :Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus

- Test result: 97% or above elimination rate of Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus

The test did not measure the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner, and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from actual use conditions.

2)Gold Fin

-It may vary depending on usage environment.

-According to internal salt spray testing, the corrosion area of Gold Fin is not more than 0.01%. (rating number is 9.8 or higher after 1,500 hours testing)

3)Installation

-For the safety of the user and proper installation of the product, please ensure that all necessary equipment and procedures are verified before installation. For detailed information, refer to the installation manual included with the product, and adhere to the installation standards and precautions.