LT340C Series - 32" Commercial TV

Power & Network in One Line
* It is a network base control system.
Available AV control system may differ by regions.
All Spec
INFO
-
Category
Commercial lite
DESIGN
-
Tool Name
LJ61
-
Stand Type
2 Pole
-
Front Color
Ceramic Black
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
32
-
Resolution
HD (1,366 x 768)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
240 nit
VIDEO
-
AI Picture Pro
-
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
-
Game Optimizer
-
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
10W
-
AI Sound
-
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
-
LG Sound Sync
-
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DTMB
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
STANDARD
-
Safety
CB
-
EMC
CE
-
Others
-
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
-
Pro:Centric Cloud
-
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
-
Pro:Centric V
-
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
-
Other DRM
-
SMART FUNCTION
-
webOS version
-
-
Web Browser
-
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
-
Multi-View
-
-
AOD
-
-
Mood Display
-
-
Gallery Mode
-
-
Home Office
-
-
Wi-Fi
-
-
Bluetooth
-
-
Soft AP
-
-
Screen Share
-
-
DIAL
-
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
-
HDMI-ARC
-
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
-
IoT
-
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
EzManager
-
-
USB Cloning
YES
-
Enterprise Mode
-
-
Wake on RF
-
-
WOL
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
Diagnostics
YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
IR Out
YES (RS-232C)
-
Multi IR Code
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
-
Welcome Video
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
YES
-
Insert Image
YES
-
One Channel Map
-
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
USB Auto playback / playback+
YES (USB Auto playback+)
-
Instant ON
-
-
V-Lan Tag
-
-
Mobile Remote
-
-
Port Block
-
-
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
-
External Power Out
-
-
Full Touch Screen
-
-
b-LAN
-
-
Conformal Coating
-
-
Energy Saving mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
-
Pillow Speaker
-
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
-
Protection Cover (Glass)
-
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
Vertical Setup
-
-
Fail Over
-
-
Play Via URL
-
-
NTP Server Setting
-
-
CISCO Certi. Compatibility
-
-
Crestron Certi. Compatibility
YES
-
DPM (Digital Power Management)
YES
-
Time scheduler
YES
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
-
-
NTP sync timer
YES
-
BEACON
-
-
Video Tag
-
-
Embedded CM (Contents Manager)
-
-
Embedded GM (Group Manager)
-
-
Promota / Mobile CMS
-
SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY
-
Control / Control Plus
-
-
CMS(Premium)
-
-
Simple Editor
-
-
LG Connected Care
-
CONNECTIVITIES
-
HDMI In
YES (2ea)
-
USB (Ver.)
YES (1ea / 2.0)
-
RF In
YES (1ea)
-
AV In
YES
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)
YES
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
YES
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
-
PC Audio Input
-
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
-
Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
-
Headphone Out
YES
-
CI Slot
YES
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
YES (SNMP&MHEG)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (D-Sub 9pin)
-
TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)
-
-
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
-
-
MPI Port (RJ12 jack)
-
-
ECI (RJ12 jack)
-
-
Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)
-
-
Expansion slot (60pin)
-
-
DC Adapter In
-
-
PoC (Power over Coax)
-
-
EXT. IR In
-
MECHANICAL
-
VESA Compatible
200 x 200 mm
-
Kensington Lock
YES
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
-
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
739 x 472 x 168 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
739 x 441 x 84 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
812 x 510 x 142 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
20.7/20.7/20.6/23.4 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6 mm
-
Weight with Stand
4.9 kg
-
Weight without Stand
4.85 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
6.1 kg
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
45.5W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
33.5W
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))
-
ErP Class
-
-
On Power Consumption
-
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
-
STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))
-
SDR Grade
-
-
SDR On mode
-
-
HDR Grade
-
-
HDR On mode
-
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote type
L-Con
-
Power Cable
YES (1.5M, Angle Type)
-
