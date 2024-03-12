We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HD LED LCD PRO:CENTRIC V TV
All Spec
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Size
32"
LCD PANEL SPECIFICATION
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
Edge LED
-
Resolution
1366x768
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
350
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
1,000,000:1
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178x178
-
response Time (G to G)
6ms
-
Frame Rate
50Hz
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M(AV ONLY)
-
DTMB
Yes
-
DVB-C
Yes
VIDEO
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
7 modes (16:9/Just scan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom)
-
Color Temperature Control
3 Modes (Warm/Medium/Cool)
-
Picture Status Mode
7 modes (Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert1/Expert2)
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Infinite Sorround system
Yes
USB 2.0
-
System Upgrade
Yes
-
File Type
MP3/JPEG/DivX
FEATURES
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
Energy Saving
5 Mode (Off/Minimum/Medium/Maxium/Screen Off)
-
1080P Source Input
HDMI 60p/50p/30p/24p, Component 60p/50p
-
AV Input Navigation
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Subtitle
Yes
-
Q.View (Flashback)
Yes
-
OSD Language
2 (Chinese/English)
-
Quick Menu
Aspect Ratio/Clear voice Picture mode/Sound mode/Audio Sleep Timer/ChAdd/USB Eject
CHANNEL
-
Auto Programming
Yes
-
Programl Add/Del
Yes
-
Channel Labels
Yes
-
Favorite Channel
Yes
TIME/CLOCK
-
Clock
Yes
-
On/ Off Time
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
DIVX
-
DivX (HD/SD)
Yes (HD)
-
Extension
Yes
-
Video Codec
DivX3.11, DivX4.12, DivX5.x, DivX6, Xvid1.00, Xvid1.01, Xvid1.02, Xvid1.03, Xvid1.10 beta-1/beta-2, Mpeg-1, Mpeg-2, Mpeg-4, H.264/AVC, VC1, JPEG, Sorenson H.263
-
Audio Codec
Dolby Digital, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, LPCM, HE-AAC, ADPCM, WMA
-
DivX Caption Format
*.smi/*.srt/*.sub(MicroDVD,Subviewer1.0/2.0)/*.ass/*.ssa/*.txt(TMPlayer)/*.psb(PowerDivX)
JACK PACK - SET SIDE
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
HDMI In
Yes
-
USB (2.0)
Yes
-
CI Slot
Yes
JACK PACK - SET REAR
-
RF In
Yes
-
AV In
Yes (1 Component)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Yes (1 AV)
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
Yes (1 Optical)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
Yes (2)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
Yes (1)
-
PC Audio Input
Yes (1)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC only)
Yes (1 Control/SVC only)
-
External Speaker Out
Yes (1 phone jack type)
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100-240V 50/60Hz
-
Consumption (Typical)
60W
-
Stand-by
0.5 W ↓
CABINET DESCRIPTION
-
Front Cabinet Style
Glare
-
Rear Cabinet Style
Non-Glare
-
Speaker
Invisible Speaker
-
Cabinet Piece
2
-
Stand Style / Color / Glare
Square / Black / Glare
-
Swivel (angle)
± 90
-
VESA Compatible
200 x 100
-
Cable Management
Cable Management
COMMERCIAL FEATURE
-
USBLink Loader (USB Cloning)
Yes
-
Video Mute
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
Yes
-
Power On Splah Image (Welcome Screen)
Yes
-
Installation Menu
Yes
-
Pro:Centric
1 RF Tuner
-
RS-232C: IR Out
3.3V Pull up
-
External Speaker Out: Jack Type
Phone Jack Type
-
External Speaker Out: Mono/Stereo
Stereo
-
External Speaker Out: Output Power
1W with 8Ω
-
External Speaker Out: Volume Control Type
Fixed , Internal Variable
-
RJP Interface
RS232C, HDMI CEC
-
Anti-theft System
Kensignton Lock , Credenza/Security Screw Hole
REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)
-
Lead Free
Yes
-
Mercury Free
Yes
-
Energy Star
Yes
DIMENSION
-
SET(w/o stand, WxHxD, mm)/ Weight(Kg)
765.6 x475.8 x68.5 / 8
-
SET(with stand, WxHxD, mm)/ Weight(Kg)
765.5 x 535.6 x 231.9 / 9.2
-
