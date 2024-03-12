About Cookies on This Site

FULL HD LED LCD PRO:CENTRIC V TV

Specs

Support

37LT560H

Print

All Spec

MODEL INFORMATION

  • Size

    37"

LCD PANEL SPECIFICATION

  • BLU Type (Backlight )

    Edge LED

  • Resolution

    1920 X 1080

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    350

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    2,000,000:1

  • Viewing Angle Degree

    178x178

  • response Time (G to G)

    6ms

  • Frame Rate

    50Hz

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL-I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M(AV ONLY)

  • DTMB

    Yes

  • DVB-C

    Yes

VIDEO

  • Aspect Ratio Correction

    7 modes (16:9/Just scan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom)

  • Color Temperature Control

    3 Modes (Warm/Medium/Cool)

  • Picture Status Mode

    7 modes (Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert1/Expert2)

  • 24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Infinite Sorround system

    Yes

USB 2.0

  • System Upgrade

    Yes

  • File Type

    MP3/JPEG/DivX

FEATURES

  • XD Engine

    Yes

  • Energy Saving

    5 Mode (Off/Minimum/Medium/Maxium/Screen Off)

  • 1080P Source Input

    HDMI 60p/50p/30p/24p, Component 60p/50p

  • AV Input Navigation

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Subtitle

    Yes

  • Q.View (Flashback)

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    2 (Chinese/English)

  • Quick Menu

    Aspect Ratio/Clear voice Picture mode/Sound mode/Audio Sleep Timer/ChAdd/USB Eject

CHANNEL

  • Auto Programming

    Yes

  • Programl Add/Del

    Yes

  • Channel Labels

    Yes

  • Favorite Channel

    Yes

TIME/CLOCK

  • Clock

    Yes

  • On/ Off Time

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

DIVX

  • DivX (HD/SD)

    Yes (HD)

  • Extension

    Yes

  • Video Codec

    DivX3.11, DivX4.12, DivX5.x, DivX6, Xvid1.00, Xvid1.01, Xvid1.02, Xvid1.03, Xvid1.10 beta-1/beta-2, Mpeg-1, Mpeg-2, Mpeg-4, H.264/AVC, VC1, JPEG, Sorenson H.263

  • Audio Codec

    Dolby Digital, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, LPCM, HE-AAC, ADPCM, WMA

  • DivX Caption Format

    *.smi/*.srt/*.sub(MicroDVD,Subviewer1.0/2.0)/*.ass/*.ssa/*.txt(TMPlayer)/*.psb(PowerDivX)

JACK PACK - SET SIDE

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • HDMI In

    Yes

  • USB (2.0)

    Yes

  • CI Slot

    Yes

JACK PACK - SET REAR

  • RF In

    Yes

  • AV In

    Yes (1 Component)

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Yes (1 AV)

  • Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

    Yes (1 Optical)

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    Yes (2)

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    Yes (1)

  • PC Audio Input

    Yes (1)

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC only)

    Yes (1 Control/SVC only)

  • External Speaker Out

    Yes (1 phone jack type)

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    220V/50Hz

  • Consumption (Typical)

    70W

  • Stand-by

    0.5 W ↓

CABINET DESCRIPTION

  • Front Cabinet Style

    Glare

  • Rear Cabinet Style

    Non-Glare

  • Speaker

    Invisible Speaker

  • Cabinet Piece

    2

  • Stand Style / Color / Glare

    Square / Black / Glare

  • Swivel (angle)

    ± 90

  • VESA Compatible

    200 x 100

  • Cable Management

    Cable Management

COMMERCIAL FEATURE

  • USBLink Loader (USB Cloning)

    Yes

  • Video Mute

    Yes

  • Multi IR Code

    Yes

  • Power On Splah Image (Welcome Screen)

    Yes

  • Installation Menu

    Yes

  • Pro:Centric

    1 RF Tuner

  • RS-232C: IR Out

    3.3V Pull up

  • External Speaker Out: Jack Type

    Phone Jack Type

  • External Speaker Out: Mono/Stereo

    Stereo

  • External Speaker Out: Output Power

    1W with 8Ω

  • External Speaker Out: Volume Control Type

    Fixed , Internal Variable

  • RJP Interface

    RS232C, HDMI CEC

  • Anti-theft System

    Kensignton Lock , Credenza/Security Screw Hole

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

  • Lead Free

    Yes

  • Mercury Free

    Yes

  • Energy Star

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • SET(w/o stand, WxHxD, mm)/ Weight(Kg)

    867.3 x 532.8 x68.6 / 10

  • SET(with stand, WxHxD, mm)/ Weight(Kg)

    867.3 x 592.8 x 231.9 / 11.2