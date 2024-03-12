About Cookies on This Site

43" UHD 4K TV

43" UHD 4K TV

43UT801C0CB

43" UHD 4K TV

(5)
Front view of 43UT801C0CB with infill image
Front view of 43UT801C0CB
-15 degree side view of 43UT801C0CB
-45 degree side view of 43UT801C0CB
-90 degree side view of 43UT801C0CB
+45 degree side view of 43UT801C0CB
+15 degree side view of 43UT801C0CB
Top view of 43UT801C0CB
Image of 43UT801C0CB taken from the top right
Close-up image of bottom of 43UT801C0CB
Close-up image of top right corner of 43UT801C0CB

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
  • ThinQ AI
  • HGiG
  • Thrilling Sports Experience
  • Bring the Cinema Home
4K UHD Smart TV

A large TV is placed on a living room wall decorated with a fireplace. The scenery of a mountain and a village is bright and vivid on the TV screen.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution

LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.

The scenery displayed on the TV screen is vividly expressed, appearing as if it were real.

ThinQ AI,
Think You Know Smart? Think Again.

LG ThinQ is here to maximize your TV experience. Choose your favorite voice assistant and control your TV using your voice with an all new home screen providing more convenience and control.

 

* Images may differ from the actual product.

* Feature availability may vary depending on country.

HGiG, Immerse Yourself in the Game

HGiG (HDR Gaming Interest Group) recognizes the TV’s performance and picture quality, then tunes the HDR graphics to provide the ultimate HDR gaming experience.

 

Thrilling Sports Experience

Feel like you're there in the stadium. Bluetooth Surround Ready makes you experience the game as though you're right on the sidelines. And with Sports Alert you'll always know when your favorite teams are playing.

 

Bring the Cinema Home

The lively colors and accurate details with Active HDR create a more immersive viewing experience. Enjoy your favorite films with the same quality as originally intended with multiple HDR formats including HDR10 and HLG.

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

POWER

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Receiver)

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)