50" LG UHD 4K TV

50UQ811C0CB

*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes.
*Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

A scenic view of a sunset and glaciers.

Crystal clear 4K experience

LG UHD TVs upgrade your viewing experience. Enjoy vivid colors and breathtaking detail in Real 4K.
Camera moves from a close-up of top of TV down to a close-up of front of TV. TV screen shows green aurora. Camera zooms out to show very wide living room area. The living room is gray overall and there shows a forest through window outside.

Introducing the perfect fit
in your space

LG UHD TV now features a slimmer design and minimal bezel that complement your home interior.
An image of a sunset captured in between two trees in a lavender field is enhanced with the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.
α5 Gen 5 AI Processor

Boost your viewing experience

α5 Gen5 AI Processor enhances the LG UHD TV to provide you with an immersive experience.
A view of nature, compared picture quality that non 4K content and upscaled 4K content.

Redefine scale of 4K

Watch non-4K content in 4K on large UHD screens to enjoy clarity and precision in every moment.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

AI Brightness Control

AI Brightness Control ensures the perfect brightness level for any environment, adapting to brightness by surrounding ambient lighting.

A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.

ThinQ AI

Smart beyond what you think

From voice control to personalized content, ThinQ AI makes LG UHD TV a seriously smart experience.

*Service availability may differ by region.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Smart beyond what you think

Easy control with just your voice. Smart Voice Control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and more, make controlling your LG UHD TV easier and quicker than ever.

Details showing logos of Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other regions.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by region.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.

My profile

Enjoy comfort by logging into your own account and watching recommended content just for you.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

Image showing a couple watching a show using an LG UHD TV.

Cinema-like experience at home

Watch in 4K and enjoy a viewing experience like the ones in the cinema.

*4K Ultra HD limitations apply. Visit http://go.nflx.me/4K

HDR10 Pro

FILMMAKER MODE™

OTT service

HDR10 Pro

With HDR10 Pro, brightness level is adjusted to enhance color and clarity in every image. Be mesmerized by how realistic your content looks.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Enjoy your favorite films just the way they were filmed and appreciate the elements of authenticity from the perspective of the director.

Access to your favorites

Connect to your subscribed OTT media services to keep up with your shows.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by region. Separate subscription required for Disney+.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by region.

Monitor showing character wearing hi-tech gears.

Gear up for epic gaming

Enjoy fantastic gaming experience using Game Dashboard & Optimizer, and HGiG.

Game Optimizer

HGiG

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Find all the settings you need for optimal gameplay in one place. Game Dashboard allows you to change the current game genre settings quickly.

HGiG

LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry, allowing you to enjoy the latest HDR games and immerse yourself in your gameplay.

A flower box upcycled using an LG UHD monitor box packaging.

Greener for better

LG UHD TV's packaging has been redesigned using single color printing and a recyclable box.

*Content on box may vary by model or region.

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Input

    2ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB Input

    2ea

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Headphone output

    -

  • CI Slot

    -

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    300 nit

  • Perfect Black

    -

  • Wide Color Gamut

    -

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Picture

    -

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • AI Genre Selection

    -

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    -

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    -

  • Motion

    -

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    -

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    -

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    -

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    -

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 22

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    -

  • Magic Remote Control

    -

  • Amazon Alexa

    -

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    -

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    -

  • Art Gallery

    -

  • Full Web Browser

    -

  • LG Channels

    -

  • Who.Where.What?

    -

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Multi View

    -

  • Room to Room Share

    -

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    -

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    -

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Dolby Atmos

    -

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • WiSA Ready

    -

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual) (Differ by Region)

  • WOW Orchestra

    -

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1121 x 651 x 57.1 mm

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1121 x 703 x 249 mm

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1215 x 810 x 162 mm

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    739 x 249 mm

  • TV Weight without Stand

    12.1 kg

  • TV Weight with Stand

    13.2 kg

  • Packaging Weight

    16.0 kg

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    200 x 200 mm

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote w/ NFC

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • IR Blaster Cable

    -