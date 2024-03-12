We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The best choice for Value-added hotel service
All Spec
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Size
55"
LCD PANEL SPECIFICATION
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
Direct LED
-
Resolution
1920 X 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
300
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
1,000,000:1
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178x178
-
Response Time (G to G)
6ms
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M(AV ONLY)
-
Terrestrial
DTMB
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)
Yes
-
Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Infinite Sound
Yes
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
FEATURES
-
Pro:Centric
Yes
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)
FLASH / GEM
-
EzManager(Simplicity)
Yes
-
Pro:Centric Editor USB
Yes
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
Yes
-
IR Out
Yes (RS-232C)
-
External Speaker Out
Yes ( Int Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single End 1W with 8Ω)
-
RJP Interface
Yes (RS232C, HDMI CEC)
-
RJP Compatibility
Yes (LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Bittel/Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC))
-
USB
Yes (USB 2.0)
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
Divx HD
-
Picture
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
MP3, AC3, MPEG, AAC,HEAAC, CDDA, LPCM
-
USB Cloning
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
Yes
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
JACK PACK - SET SIDE
-
Headphone Out
1
-
HDMI In
1
-
USB (2.0)
1
JACK PACK - SET REAR
-
RF In
1
-
AV In
1 (Component)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (AV)
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
1
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
2
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
1
-
PC Audio Input
1
-
RS-232C (D-sub 9pin)
1
-
External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)
1
ACCESSORY
-
Remote type
S-Con
-
Cable
Power cord
-
Manual / ESG
Simple manaul
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100-240V, 50/60Hz
-
Consumption (Typical)
143W
-
Stand-by
0.5 W ↓
REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CCC
-
EEI rating
EEI Grade 3
DIMENSION
-
W × H × D (w/o stand, mm)
1250*737*79.1
-
W × H × D (with stand, mm)
1250*790*297
-
Weight / kg (with stand)
21.2
-
