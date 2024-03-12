We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Commercial Lite TV LX330C
All Spec
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Size (Inch)
55
LCD PANEL SPECIFICATION
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
330
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio (Dynamic MCI (Hz))
1,000,000:1
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178x178
-
Frame Rate
60Hz
BROADCASTING
-
Analog
PAL-I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M(AV ONLY)
-
Digital
Yes
-
- Terrestrial
DTMB
-
- Cable
DVB-C
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
FEATURE
-
Pro:Centric
Yes (Lite)
-
Remote Diagnostics
Yes (USB)
-
Smart Share - MHL
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC 1.3
Yes
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
Yes
-
Lock Mode
Yes
-
IR Out
Yes (RS-232C)
-
External Speaker Out
Yes (Int /Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GRD,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω), Line out
-
RJP Interface
Yes (RS232C, HDMI CEC)
-
RJP Compatibility
LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink/CANALL (HDMI CEC)
-
USB
Yes (USB 2.0)
-
USB Auto Play back
Yes
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
Divx HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3,HE-AAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
USB Cloning
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
Yes
-
Welcome Screen
Yes
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
SET SIDE
-
HDMI In
1
-
USB (2.0)
2
-
Headphone Out
1
SET REAR
-
RF In
1
-
AV In (Composite)
1
-
Component In(Y, Pb,Pr) + Audio (L/R)
1 (Common w/AV)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Optical)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
1
-
PC Audio Input
1 (Common w/Component Audio)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin)
1
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin)
1
-
External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)
1 (Spk-out 1)
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote type
S-Con (Language : Chinese, English)
-
Cable
Power cord
-
Manual / ESG
Simple manual
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Max (Watts)
105W
-
Typical (Watts)
90W
-
Energy saving (Min)
75W
-
Energy saving (Med)
55W
-
Energy saving (Max)
50W
-
Stand-by
0.3W
TOOL DESCRIPTION
-
VESA Compatible
Yes
REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB
-
EMC
CB
-
ETC. ( HongKong Energy Label )
1
DIMENSION
-
WxHxD (w/o stand, mm)
1243*725*56.8
-
WxHxD (with stand, mm)
1243*772*247
-
Weight (with stand)
17.7Kg
-
