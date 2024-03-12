We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Hospitality TV - LD455B
All Spec
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Size
32", 42". 47F" (FHD)
-
Chassis Platform
Saturn 7
LCD PANEL SPECIFICATION
-
Type
LCD
-
Resolution
1920 X 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
450(32)/500(42/47)
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
60,000:1
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178x178
-
response Time (G to G)
8ms
-
Frame Rate
50Hz
-
Life span (hrs)
60000
VIDEO
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
16:9/Just scan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/ Cinema Zoom/full wide
-
Video Input
HDMI/Component/RF(1080i / 1080p / 720p)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
Infinite Sound
-
Sound Mode
5 modes(Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)
DIMENSION
-
SET(w/o stand, WxHxD, mm)/ Weight(Kg)
32” : 799 x 506 x 73.5 / 8.1 , 42” : 1023 x 635 x 76.6 / 13.5 , 47” : 1136 x 698 x 76.5 / 17.5
-
SET(with stand, WxHxD, mm)/ Weight(Kg)
32” : 799 x 555 x 207 / 9.1 , 42” : 1023 x 685 x 261 / 15.1 , 47” : 1136 x 757 x 270 / 19.5
SOFTWARE
-
EzSign Editor
Supporting 9 language for Installation (English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese(Brazil), Chinese(Gan, Bun), Korean),Designed
-
PC requirement
Pentium M or 4 CPU, 512MB RAM, Window XP SP2/Vista/7, 300MB HDD
-
