All Spec
SYSTEM PLATFORM
-
Chipset
MPC8349EA SoC, PowerPC e300 core, RS232 Serial 9-pin
-
CPU frequency
400 MHz System clock
-
DDR SDRAM
1Gb 266 MHz
-
Flash EEPROM
128 Mb
-
Ethernet RJ-45
10/100/1G
-
Internal USB memory
2G
-
PCI
32 bit / 33 MHz
-
SRAM buffer
16M
-
Digital PLL
QAM or VSB
-
OS
Liniux kernel 2.6.33.rc8
-
GNU
gcc-4.3.2/eglibc-2.8
-
Java
for PPC Sun JRE 1.5.0_10
-
Drivers
Streaming drivers for Linux
-
Applications
Globally Executable MHP(GEM) server
-
Modulator
256QAM or 8VSB
-
Data Output
ASI, RF(DVB-C(256QAM))
-
Rear Port
ASI/RF/RS232 1Port, Ethernet/USB 2Port
ENVIRONMENTAL STORAGE CONDITIONS
-
Operating Temperature
-20° to 70° Celsius (-4° to 158° Fahrenheit)
-
Humidity
95% Non-condensing
ENVIRONMENTAL OPERATING CONDITIONS
-
Operating Temperature
Environmental Operating Conditions
-
Humidity
95% Non-condensing
ELECTRICAL
-
DC Input
+12V DC @ 4 Amps Adaptor
-
Impedance at ASI Out Jack
75 ohms
-
Level at ASI Out Jack
800 mv
-
Ethernet RJ-45
10/100/1000BaseT
-
RS-232 Serial 9-pin
Command Line Interface port
WARRANTY
-
Limited Warranty
2 Years
CERTIFICATION
-
Regulatory Compliance
FCC, UL, CE, CB, GOST, RoHS
DIMENSION
-
Unit Weight (Rack-only)
483 x 43 x 216
-
Unit Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
1.56kg (3.45Ibs)
-
