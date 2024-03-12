We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Pro:Centric® Server with HTML5 Content Management, UI Editor, and Server Admin Client
LG Recognized as MSAP Leader
MSAP Ratings recognize environmental and social leadership by acknowledging manufacturers who promote sustainability and sustainable practices.
LG has earned the Leader status in the categories of Cruise TVs, Healthcare TVs, Digital Signage, Small Monitors, and Hospitality: H Models.
Pro:Centric® Direct Support
Server Admin Client
• System Status, Logs, and Server Settings
• Configuration for Channel Lineup and Electronic Program Guide
• UI Editor and Customization Tools
• Managing Television Settings and Software Updates
For further details, refer to the appropriate Pro:Centric® Admin Client User Guide (also
accessible on the system).
Pro:Centric® Server Installation
All Spec
SYSTEM SOFTWARE
-
Software
Linux OS kernel 3.10, PCA (Java) and PCD (HTML) server applications
ELECTRICAL
-
Data Output
RF, 100/1000T Ethernet
-
Rear Port
RF/RF Tap/TTL serial, Ethernet 2 Port
-
DC Input
+19V DC @ 2.2Amps Adaptor
-
RF Output Connectors (2)
75Ohm, Type 'F'
-
RF Output Span
Up to 8 Channels (Typically 48-64MHz) (non-contiguous)
-
RF Output Frequency Range
54MHz to 865MHz
-
Active Output Level
-1dBm (+47.75dBmV) Typical
-
Test Output Level
-47.75dBm (+1dBmV) Typical
-
Frequency Accuracy
+/- 5 ppm
-
Ethernet Connector (Control Port)
10/100/1000 BaseT, RJ-45
-
Ethernet Connector (Feature Port)
100/1000 BaseT, Full Duplex RJ-45
-
TTL-UART
Command Line Interface port (5V TTL)
-
CPU/Memory/Storage
64-bit Intel i3-6100U (4 threads at 2.3GHz), 16GB memory, 128GB SSD/Expandable storage with M.2 NGFF or 2.5" SSD
MODULATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Standard
ITU-T J.83 Annex B (QAM-B)
-
Constellations
64-QAM, 256-QAM
-
Symbol Rate
64-QAM, 5.056941 MBaud/256-QAM, 5.360537 MBaud
-
Interleaving
Fixed I=128, J=1
-
Parameters
64-QAM, 7/8 Convolutional Code, 1/32 Guard Interval Ratio, 2K FFT, 13 Segments
-
Sample Rate
8.126984 Ms/s
ENVIRONMENTAL OPERATING CONDITIONS
-
Temperature
32° to 104° Fahrenheit
-
Humidity
95% Non-condensing
ENVIRONMENTAL STORAGE CONDITIONS
-
Storage Temperature
-4° to 158° Fahrenheit (-20° to 70° Celsius)
-
Humidity
95% Non-condensing
CERTIFICATION
-
Regulatory Compliance
FCC, UL, RoHS
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit Dimensions (W × H × D)
19.0” x 1.7” x 8.5”
-
Unit Weight (Rack-only)
5.65 Ibs.
OTHER
-
Warranty
1 Year
-
UPC
719192641662
-
