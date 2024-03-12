We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
37LT760H
All Spec
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Size
37"
LCD PANEL SPECIFICATION
-
Type
Edge LED
-
Resolution
1920 X 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
360
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
1,000,000:1
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178x178
-
response Time (G to G)
8ms
-
Frame Rate
50Hz
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M(AV ONLY)
-
Terrestrial
DTMB
-
DVB-C
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Infinite Sound
Yes
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
FEATURES
-
Pro:Centric
Yes
-
Hybrid Streaming (IP & RF)
Yes
-
RF(1/2Tuner)
1 Tuner
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)
GEM / Flash / HTML
-
EzManager(Simplicity)
Yes
-
Smart Share
Yes
-
DLNA(Movie/Photo/Music)
Yes (W/O DMR)
-
WiDi
Yes
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
WOL
Yes
-
SI Compatible (TVLink Protocol)
Yes
-
WiFi
Yes (Built-in type)
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
Yes
-
IR Out
Yes (RS-232C , HDMI)
-
External Speaker Out
Yes (Int / Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, BTL Type(L+/-,R+/-), 1W with 8Ω)
-
RJP Interface
Yes (RS232C, HDMI CEC)
-
RJP Compatibility
Yes (LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Bittel/Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC))
-
External Power
Yes (RS-232C, 5V/2A or 12V/1A)
-
USB
Yes (USB 2.0)
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
Divx HD
-
Picture
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
MP3, AC3, MPEG, AAC,HEAAC, CDDA, LPCM
-
USB Cloning
Yes
-
One Channel Map / Logical Channel Map
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
Yes
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
JACK PACK - SET SIDE
-
HDMI In
1
-
USB (2.0)
2
-
CI Slot
1
JACK PACK - SET REAR
-
RF In
1
-
AV In
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
1 (Optical)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
2
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
1
-
PC Audio Input
1
-
RS-232C (D-sub 9pin)
1
-
LAN Port
2
-
External Speaker Out
2 (Spk-out 1, Vol. Control 1)
ACCESSORY
-
Remote type
S-Con
-
Cable
Power cord
-
Manual / ESG
CD title (Simple manual)
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
110 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Consumption (Typical)
69W
-
Stand-by
0.5 W ↓
HOTEL FEATURE
-
Welcome Screen
Yes
-
Hotel mode
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
Yes
-
USB Cloning
Yes
-
IR Out
Yes
-
External Power
Yes
-
External Speaker Out
Yes
-
RJP Interface
Yes (RS-232C, HDMI CEC)
-
Swivel
180
-
Eco - RoOHS
Yes
REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CCC
-
EMC
CCC
-
EEI rating
EEI Grade 3
DIMENSION
-
W × H × D (w/o stand, mm)
868*533*69
-
W × H × D (with stand, mm)
868*593*232
-
Weight / kg (with stand)
11.2
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.