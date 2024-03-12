About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Specs

Support

47LT760H

Print

All Spec

MODEL INFORMATION

  • Size

    47"

LCD PANEL SPECIFICATION

  • Type

    Edge LED

  • Resolution

    1920 X 1080

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    360

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    1,000,000:1

  • Viewing Angle Degree

    178x178

  • response Time (G to G)

    8ms

  • Frame Rate

    50Hz

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL-I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M(AV ONLY)

  • Terrestrial

    DTMB

  • DVB-C

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Infinite Sound

    Yes

  • Invisible Speaker

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Pro:Centric

    Yes

  • Hybrid Streaming (IP & RF)

    Yes

  • RF(1/2Tuner)

    1 Tuner

  • HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)

    GEM / Flash / HTML

  • EzManager(Simplicity)

    Yes

  • Smart Share

    Yes

  • DLNA(Movie/Photo/Music)

    Yes (W/O DMR)

  • WiDi

    Yes

  • WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

  • WOL

    Yes

  • SI Compatible (TVLink Protocol)

    Yes

  • WiFi

    Yes (Built-in type)

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    Yes

  • IR Out

    Yes (RS-232C , HDMI)

  • External Speaker Out

    Yes (Int / Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, BTL Type(L+/-,R+/-), 1W with 8Ω)

  • RJP Interface

    Yes (RS232C, HDMI CEC)

  • RJP Compatibility

    Yes (LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Bittel/Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC))

  • External Power

    Yes (RS-232C, 5V/2A or 12V/1A)

  • USB

    Yes (USB 2.0)

  • Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    Divx HD

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • Audio Codec

    MP3, AC3, MPEG, AAC,HEAAC, CDDA, LPCM

  • USB Cloning

    Yes

  • One Channel Map / Logical Channel Map

    Yes

  • Multi IR Code

    Yes

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

JACK PACK - SET SIDE

  • HDMI In

    1

  • USB (2.0)

    2

  • CI Slot

    1

JACK PACK - SET REAR

  • RF In

    1

  • AV In

    1

  • Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

    1 (Optical)

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    2

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    1

  • PC Audio Input

    1

  • RS-232C (D-sub 9pin)

    1

  • LAN Port

    2

  • External Speaker Out

    2 (Spk-out 1, Vol. Control 1)

ACCESSORY

  • Remote type

    S-Con

  • Cable

    Power cord

  • Manual / ESG

    CD title (Simple manaul)

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    110 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Consumption (Typical)

    98W

  • Stand-by

    0.5 W ↓

HOTEL FEATURE

  • Welcome Screen

    Yes

  • Hotel mode

    Yes

  • Multi IR Code

    Yes

  • USB Cloning

    Yes

  • IR Out

    Yes

  • External Power

    Yes

  • External Speaker Out

    Yes

  • RJP Interface

    Yes (RS-232C, HDMI CEC)

  • Swivel

    180

  • Eco - RoOHS

    Yes

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    CCC

  • EMC

    CCC

  • EEI rating

    EEI Grade 3

DIMENSION

  • W × H × D (w/o stand, mm)

    1101*666*55

  • W × H × D (with stand, mm)

    1101*729*273

  • Weight / kg (with stand)

    17.3