65AN960H0CD

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD OLED Hotel Smart TV with Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solutions
A TV is framed on a hotel wall’s shelf, and the TV screen shows works of art.
LG OLED Self-lit
The cosmos with rich colors and vivid picture quality.
Pro:Centric Cloud
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
Pro:Centric Direct
The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.
More Innovative LG webOS22
A TV is screening an art piece with Gallery Mode based on webOS22.
SoftAP
With the TV’s SoftAP function, connect other devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.
* Screen Share may not be operated at the same time.
Pro:Idiom®
Using Pro:Idiom can prevent illegal copying of content.
All Spec
INFO
-
Category
Pro:Centric Smart
DESIGN
-
Tool Name
A2
-
Stand Type
2 Pole
-
Front Color
OLED (4 side Cinema Screen)
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
65
-
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
500 nit (APL 25%)
VIDEO
-
AI Picture Pro
YES
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YES
-
Game Optimizer
YES
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
40W
-
AI Sound
YES
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
YES
-
LG Sound Sync
YES
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DTMB
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
PAL-I, PAL BG/DK, NTSC-M
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Pro:Centric Smart
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
-
Pro:Centric Cloud
YES
-
Pro:Centric Direct
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
YES
-
Other DRM
-
SMART FUNCTION
-
webOS version
webOS 22
-
Web Browser
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
YES (Built-in)
-
Multi-View
-
-
AOD
YES
-
Mood Display
-
-
Gallery Mode
YES
-
Home Office
-
-
Wi-Fi
YES
-
Bluetooth
YES
-
Soft AP
YES
-
Screen Share
YES
-
DIAL
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
YES
-
HDMI-ARC
YES (HDMI2)
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
YES
-
IoT
YES
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
EzManager
YES
-
USB Cloning
YES
-
Enterprise Mode
-
-
Wake on RF
YES
-
WOL
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
Diagnostics
YES (IP Remote)
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
IR Out
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
-
Welcome Video
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
-
Insert Image
-
-
One Channel Map
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Line Out)
-
USB Auto playback / playback+
-
-
Instant ON
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
YES
-
Mobile Remote
YES
-
Port Block
YES
-
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
-
External Power Out
-
-
Full Touch Screen
-
-
b-LAN
-
-
Conformal Coating
-
-
Energy Saving mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
-
Pillow Speaker
-
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
-
Protection Cover (Glass)
-
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
Vertical Setup
-
-
Fail Over
-
-
Play Via URL
-
-
NTP Server Setting
-
-
CISCO Certi. Compatibility
-
-
Crestron Certi. Compatibility
-
-
DPM (Digital Power Management)
-
-
Time scheduler
-
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
-
-
NTP sync timer
YES
-
BEACON
YES
-
Video Tag
YES (2 Video)
-
Embedded CM (Contents Manager)
-
-
Embedded GM (Group Manager)
-
-
Promota / Mobile CMS
-
SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY
-
Control / Control Plus
-
-
CMS(Premium)
-
-
Simple Editor
-
-
LG Connected Care
-
CONNECTIVITIES
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
USB (Ver.)
YES (2ea / 2.0)
-
RF In
YES (1ea)
-
AV In
-
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)
-
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
-
PC Audio Input
-
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
-
Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
-
Headphone Out
-
-
CI Slot
-
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (Phone jack)
-
TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)
-
-
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
YES
-
MPI Port (RJ12 jack)
-
-
ECI (RJ12 jack)
-
-
Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)
-
-
Expansion slot (60pin)
-
-
DC Adapter In
-
-
PoC (Power over Coax)
-
-
EXT. IR In
-
MECHANICAL
-
VESA Compatible
300 x 200 mm
-
Kensington Lock
-
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
-
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1,449 x 896 x 235 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1,449 x 832 x 45.9 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1,600 x 950 x 172 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
10.1/10.1/9.9/12.8 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
3.2/3.2/3.2/3.2 mm
-
Weight with Stand
17.3 kg
-
Weight without Stand
17.1 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
24.4 kg
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
283W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
260W
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
STANDARD
-
Safety
CB
-
EMC
CE
-
Others
-
STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))
-
ErP Class
-
-
On Power Consumption
-
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
-
STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))
-
SDR Grade
-
-
SDR On mode
-
-
HDR Grade
-
-
HDR On mode
-
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote type
MMR
-
Power Cable
-
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.