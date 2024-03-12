About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
23.8" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client (Windows)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

23.8" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client (Windows)

24CN650W-AC

23.8" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client (Windows)

Why Cloud Device

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various thin client form factors. LG’s excellence in display products can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.

lg thin client offering better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device

Enhanced Security icon

Enhanced Security

 

Access Anytime, Anywhere icon

Access Anytime, Anywhere

 

Making Operations More Efficient Icon

Making Operations More Efficient

 

Improved Collaboration icon

Improved Collaboration

 

Business Continuity icon

Business Continuity

 

cost savings icon

Cost Savings

Quad-core Processor

More Powerful Performance

With advanced Quad-core Processor and a powerful system memory option, 24CN650W helps you complete your work faster and easier than ever.

 

quad-core processor enabling you to get work done fast, and easily

the monitor offering Intel® Celeron J4105 Processor

Processor

Intel® Celeron J4105

the monitor offering 4GB DDR4

RAM & Storage

8GB DDR4 / SSD 128GB

the monitor offering 16GB eMMC for storage

OS

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise

*RAM and storage specifications as detailed above apply only to the model with Windows operating system, and may differ by model.

23.8" Full HD IPS Display

True Color at Wide Angles

LG Full HD display with IPS technology delivers a clearer and consistent true color. It provides visual comfort for viewing charts and reports with others, presenting clear images at wide angles of up to 178 degrees.

full HD IPS display providing with wide viewing angle

Up to 2 Display Support

The Most Productive Workstation

LG 24CN650N supports up to 4K UHD resolution dual displays. With the most flexibility for multi-monitor set-up options, you can get more done in less time.

24CN650N enabling to connect up to two uhd 4k resolution displays

*Supporting connected displays via USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort out.

USB Type-C™

With a single USB Type-C™ connection, delivers up to 4K hi-resolution image and transmits data with faster transfer speeds at once.

Various Interface

*Types of Inputs specified in the right side are numbered from left to right, top to bottom of the image on the right.

fanless design contributing to creating a pleasant office environment and increasing cost efficiency

Pop-up Type Full HD Webcam

Enhanced Usability & Security

Featuring the pop-up type built-in Full HD webcam with improved security and the integrated speaker, to host various meetings and video conferences.

fanless design contributing to creating a pleasant office environment and increasing cost efficiency
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases LG 24CN650N’s lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. The low noise and heat provide a pleasant office environment, and its lower power consumption reduces management costs.
LG Cloud Device Manager enabling enhanced management for cloud device
LG Cloud Device Manager

Enhanced Management for Cloud Device

It’s the optimized management software for LG Thin Client. By installing on LG Thin Client using Windows 10 IoT OS, the devices are managed and controlled centrally for high security, work efficiency and TCO reduction effect.
Ergonomic Design

Smart Workspace

You can create the comfort workspace with versatile screen tilt, height, pivot and swivel adjustments. By featuring the one click stand, allows you to save time and reduce a loss of work for multiple Thin Client setup.

the monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options and offering one click stand

One Click Stand

One Click Stand

Swivel

Swivel

Pivot

Pivot

Tilt & Height

Tilt & Height

Print

All Spec

PC PART

  • Processor

    Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1.5GHz, up to 2.5GHz burst), Fanless

  • Graphics

    Integrated Graphics

  • Operation System

    Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC

  • System Memory

    8GB (2x4GB) DDR4, 2666MHz, 2 SODIMM slots

  • Storage

    128GB SSD (M.2)

  • Display Support

    Up to 2 displays : 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 out), 3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)

  • TPM (Trust Platform Module)

    Hardware TPM 2.0

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    23.8

  • Size (cm)

    60.47 cm

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Brightness (Min.)

    200 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    600:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURE

  • Webcam

    Yes (FHD, Integrated with MIcrophone, Pop-up type, no webcam app provided)

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • Management Console

    LG Cloud Device Manager

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes(out 1ea)

  • MIC & Headphone out combo

    Yes (1 x 3.5mm audio-mic combo jack (CTIA Type))

  • USB

    2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 4 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A

  • USB-C

    Yes(out 1ea)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

  • Speaker_Channel

    2ch

  • Speaker_Output (unit)

    3W

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

POWER

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • DC Output

    19V 5.79A

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 1.2W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    68W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    25W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    1.24W

  • Long Idle (Display Off)

    3.8W

  • Short Idle (Display On)

    17.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Tilt

    -5º ~ 35º

  • Swivel

    0°~355° (±5°)

  • Pivot

    Bi-Direction

  • Height Range

    130mm

  • OneClick Stand

    Yes

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    553.4 x 382.7 x 240 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    553.4 x 332.7 x 59.4 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    6.2kg

  • Weight without Stand

    4.1Kg

NETWORK

  • LAN

    1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)

  • Wi-Fi

    Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, Internal Antenna)

  • Bluetooth

    BT5.0