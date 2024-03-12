About Cookies on This Site

24" All-in-One Zero Client TERA2 V Series Monitor

24" All-in-One Zero Client TERA2 V Series Monitor

24CAV37K-B

24" All-in-One Zero Client TERA2 V Series Monitor

IPS Lifelike Color Expression

IPS Lifelike Color Expression

 

Lifelike Color

Lifelike Color

 

Wide Viewing Angle

Wide Viewing Angle

 

Smooth Color Change

Smooth Color Change

 

UPOE Ready

UPOE Ready

 

PCoIP

PCoIP

Pivot ＆ Height

Pivot ＆ Height

 

Pivot

Pivot

PIVOT 90

PIVOT 90

USB 2.0 (x6)

USB 2.0 (x6)

 

Built-in Speaker

Built-in Speaker

amazon WorkSpaces

amazon WorkSpaces

HIGH PERFORMANCE VIRTUAL COMPUTING

The LG Cloud Monitor (Zero Client) combined with a Teradici® PCoIP Processor and VMware Software result in an innovative ‘PCoIP Virtual Computing' solution to deliver a powerful and secure virtual computing environment.
For any inquiries about purchasing or technical supports, please find your local office in your country.
If there is no listing for your country, please contact the nearest country to yours.
All Spec

GENERAL

  • Product Type

    Monitor

PANEL

  • Panel Size (measured diagonally)

    24” (23.8”)

  • Processor

    Teradici Tera2321 PCoIP Chip

  • RAM

    512MB

  • Protocol

    PCoIP

  • Networking

    10 / 100 / 1000

  • Color Depth

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch(mm)

    0.275(H) x 0.275(V) 0.2652 (H) x 0.2652 (V)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1 (Typ) 5,000,000:1 (DFC)

  • Response Time (on/off)

    14ms (GTG)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178°/178°

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating, Anti-Glare

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Brightness (Typ)

    250 cd/m²

  • Color Depth (DFC)

    16.7M

  • Panel Type

    AH-IPS

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080

INPUT(SIGNAL)

  • D-Sub

    Yes

OUTPUT(SIGNAL)

  • DVI

    Yes

  • Others

    10/100 /1000

INTERACTIVE

  • USB 2.0

    6 (4 Back, 2 Side)

INPUT(AUDIO)

  • Mic In

    Yes

OUTPUT(AUDIO)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

SYSTEM

  • Networking

    10/100/1000 Ethernet

  • Processor

    Teradici Tera2321 PCoIP Chip

  • Memory

    512MB

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • IPS

    Yes

  • 2.0 USB Input (6)

    Yes

  • UPoE available with AUPoE* Adapter

    Yes

STANDARD CERTIFICATIONS

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • RoHS

    Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • USB 2.0

    6 (4 Back, 2 Side)

  • Others

    LAN (Ethernet)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • DVI-I out (Dual)

    Yes

  • D-sub in

    Yes

  • Audio Input (Mic In)

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Speaker

    Yes (5W x 2)

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter (19V DC)

  • Input

    100 ~ 240V

  • Normal On (typ.)

    24W (Monitor) / 29W (Cloud)

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    0.5W (Monitor) / 5.5W (Cloud)

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.5W (Monitor) / 0.5W (Cloud)

POWER CONSUMPTION(TYPICAL)

  • Watts in on

    24W(D-sub)/29W(PCoIP)

  • Watts in sleep

    0.5W(D-sub)/7W(PCoIP)

  • Watts in off

    0.5W(D-sub)/0.5W(PCoIP)

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (Analog)

    30 kHz ~ 68 kHz

  • V-Frequency (Digital)

    57Hz ~ 63Hz

ANALOG FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency

    30 kHz ~ 68 kHz

  • V-Frequency

    57Hz ~ 63Hz

STAND

  • VESA / Wall Mount (mm)

    100 x 100 (VESA)

  • Pivot

    Yes

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt

    -5°(front)/15°(rear)

  • Swivel (Angle)

    90°

  • Height(mm)

    130mm

DIMENSIONS

  • Weight Set (with Stand, Kg)

    5.5

  • Weight Set (without Stand, Kg)

    4.8

  • Set (without Stand, mm)

    569 x 51 x 342

  • Set (with Stand, mm)

    569 x 259 x 390

  • Box weight (Kg)

    7.1

  • Box (mm)

    642 x 194 x 410

ACCESSORIES

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes