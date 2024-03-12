We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" All-in-One Zero Client TERA2 V Series Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Product Type
Monitor
PANEL
-
Panel Size (measured diagonally)
24” (23.8”)
-
Processor
Teradici Tera2321 PCoIP Chip
-
RAM
512MB
-
Protocol
PCoIP
-
Networking
10 / 100 / 1000
-
Color Depth
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
0.275(H) x 0.275(V) 0.2652 (H) x 0.2652 (V)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1 (Typ) 5,000,000:1 (DFC)
-
Response Time (on/off)
14ms (GTG)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178°/178°
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating, Anti-Glare
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Brightness (Typ)
250 cd/m²
-
Color Depth (DFC)
16.7M
-
Panel Type
AH-IPS
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080
INPUT(SIGNAL)
-
D-Sub
Yes
OUTPUT(SIGNAL)
-
DVI
Yes
-
Others
10/100 /1000
INTERACTIVE
-
USB 2.0
6 (4 Back, 2 Side)
INPUT(AUDIO)
-
Mic In
Yes
OUTPUT(AUDIO)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SYSTEM
-
Networking
10/100/1000 Ethernet
-
Processor
Teradici Tera2321 PCoIP Chip
-
Memory
512MB
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
IPS
Yes
-
2.0 USB Input (6)
Yes
-
UPoE available with AUPoE* Adapter
Yes
STANDARD CERTIFICATIONS
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
RoHS
Yes
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
USB 2.0
6 (4 Back, 2 Side)
-
Others
LAN (Ethernet)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
DVI-I out (Dual)
Yes
-
D-sub in
Yes
-
Audio Input (Mic In)
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Speaker
Yes (5W x 2)
POWER
-
Type
Adapter (19V DC)
-
Input
100 ~ 240V
-
Normal On (typ.)
24W (Monitor) / 29W (Cloud)
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
0.5W (Monitor) / 5.5W (Cloud)
-
DC Off (Max)
0.5W (Monitor) / 0.5W (Cloud)
POWER CONSUMPTION(TYPICAL)
-
Watts in on
24W(D-sub)/29W(PCoIP)
-
Watts in sleep
0.5W(D-sub)/7W(PCoIP)
-
Watts in off
0.5W(D-sub)/0.5W(PCoIP)
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (Analog)
30 kHz ~ 68 kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
57Hz ~ 63Hz
ANALOG FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency
30 kHz ~ 68 kHz
-
V-Frequency
57Hz ~ 63Hz
STAND
-
VESA / Wall Mount (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA)
-
Pivot
Yes
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt
-5°(front)/15°(rear)
-
Swivel (Angle)
90°
-
Height(mm)
130mm
DIMENSIONS
-
Weight Set (with Stand, Kg)
5.5
-
Weight Set (without Stand, Kg)
4.8
-
Set (without Stand, mm)
569 x 51 x 342
-
Set (with Stand, mm)
569 x 259 x 390
-
Box weight (Kg)
7.1
-
Box (mm)
642 x 194 x 410
ACCESSORIES
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
