Zero Client 23.8'' Zero Client TERA2 V Series Full HD All-in-One Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

24CK550Z-BP

Why Cloud Computing

Efficiency and High-level Security

LG offers various zero client form factors. LG's many different kinds of zero client line-up can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.
LG Zero Client

Powerful & Secure Cloud Computing

The 24CK550Z with teradici PCoIP®* performs HW decoding, helps CPU to enable more tasks and save battery life. And no data will be found once 24CK550Z is unplugged, so users can experience high level of security.

*teradici TERA2321 PCoIP® Processor chipset.

16:9 Full HD IPS

Clear Images at Any Angle

LG All-in-One Client with IPS technology delivers a clearer and consistent true color. It provides visual comfort for viewing charts and reports with others, presenting clear images from any angle.
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases 24CK550Z's lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. The low noise provides a pleasant office environment, and its lower power consumption reduces management costs.

A Variety of Interface

(1) Headphone Out
(2) Microphone In
(3) USB 2.0
(4) D-Sub (VGA)
(5) Gigabit Ethernet
(6) DisplayPort
Versatile Design

Better Workplace Ergonomics

The 24CK550Z supports tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options for the best comfort at work. These ergonomics also make it easier to share content with your team members, leading to enhanced productivity.

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    553.8 x 512.9 x 240

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    553.8 x 333.1 x 67.6

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    626 x 474 x 194

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.85

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.25

FEATURES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    NO

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    NO

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • VRR

    NO

  • Black Stabilizer

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    NO

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    Cloud Device

  • Year

    2019

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    YES(1ea)

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    YES(Out 1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.2

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB-C

    NO

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    NO

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Mic In

    YES

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • Line out

    NO

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    24W(Monitor) / 29W(Cloud)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    5.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

  • Display Port

    NO

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Size [cm]

    60.47

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2745 x 0.2745

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    N/A

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    NO

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NO

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

SOUND

  • Speaker

    3W x 2

  • Bluetooth Conectivity

    NO

  • DTS HP:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100