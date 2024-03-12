We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Zero Client 23.8'' Zero Client TERA2 V Series Full HD All-in-One Monitor
*teradici TERA2321 PCoIP® Processor chipset.
Silent and Cost-efficient
Better Workplace Ergonomics
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
553.8 x 512.9 x 240
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
553.8 x 333.1 x 67.6
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
626 x 474 x 194
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.85
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.25
FEATURES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
HDR 10
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
HDR Effect
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
NO
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
NO
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
NO
-
VRR
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
NO
-
Crosshair
NO
-
FPS Counter
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
NO
-
RGB LED Lighting
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
INFO
-
Product name
Cloud Device
-
Year
2019
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
YES(1ea)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 60Hz
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
NO
-
DisplayPort
YES(Out 1ea)
-
DP Version
1.2
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
USB-C
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
Mic In
YES
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Line out
NO
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
24W(Monitor) / 29W(Cloud)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
5.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
ACCESSORY
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
NO
-
Display Port
NO
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
23.8
-
Size [cm]
60.47
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2745 x 0.2745
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
N/A
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
NO
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NO
SOUND
-
Speaker
3W x 2
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
NO
-
DTS HP:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
-
