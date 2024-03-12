About Cookies on This Site

Zero Client TERA2 V Series Box Type

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Zero Client TERA2 V Series Box Type

CBV42-BP

CBV42-BP

Zero Client TERA2 V Series Box Type

Efficiency and High-level Security

Why Cloud Computing

Efficiency and High-level Security

LG offers various zero client form factors. LG's many different kinds zero client line-up can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.
Powerful & Secure Cloud Computing 1
LG Zero Client

Powerful & Secure Cloud Computing

CBV42-BP with teradici PCoIP®* performs HW decoding, helps CPU to enable more tasks and reduce power consumption**. And no data will be found once CBV42-BP is unplugged, so users can experience high level of security.

*teradici TERA2321 PCoIP® Processor chipset.
**Actual power consumption may vary depending on network and use.

Enormous Expandability 1
Multiple Ports

Enormous Expandability

(1) Microphone In
(2) Headphone Out
(3) USB 2.0
(4) DVI-I
(5) DisplayPort
(6) Gigabit Ethernet
Silent and Cost-efficient 1
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases the CBV42-BP's lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. The low noise provides a pleasant office environment, and its lower power consumption reduces management costs.
Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    189 x 144 x 70

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    185 x 144 x 31

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    266 x 199 x 155

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    0.67

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    0.65

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    1.5

FEATURES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    NO

  • Reader Mode

    NO

  • Color Weakness

    NO

  • Super Resolution+

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • Black Stabilizer

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    NO

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • Others (Features)

    NO

INFO

  • Product name

    Cloud Device

  • Year

    2019

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1200 at 60Hz

  • HDMI

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    YES(Out 1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.2

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB-C

    NO

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    NO

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Mic In

    YES

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • Line out

    NO

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    6W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

  • Display Port

    NO

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NO

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

SOUND

  • Speaker

    NO

  • Bluetooth Conectivity

    NO

  • DTS HP:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

MECHANICAL

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100