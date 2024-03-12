We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Zero Client TERA2 V Series Box Type
*teradici TERA2321 PCoIP® Processor chipset.
**Actual power consumption may vary depending on network and use.
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
189 x 144 x 70
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
185 x 144 x 31
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
266 x 199 x 155
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
0.67
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
0.65
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
1.5
FEATURES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
HDR 10
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
NO
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Flicker Safe
NO
-
Reader Mode
NO
-
Color Weakness
NO
-
Super Resolution+
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
NO
-
Crosshair
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
NO
-
Others (Features)
NO
INFO
-
Product name
Cloud Device
-
Year
2019
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1200 at 60Hz
-
HDMI
NO
-
DisplayPort
YES(Out 1ea)
-
DP Version
1.2
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
USB-C
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
Mic In
YES
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Line out
NO
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
6W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
ACCESSORY
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
NO
-
Display Port
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
NO
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NO
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
NO
-
DTS HP:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
MECHANICAL
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
-
