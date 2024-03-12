About Cookies on This Site

Zero Client TERA2 V Series Box Type

Support

HIGH PERFORMANCE VIRTUAL COMPUTING 1

HIGH PERFORMANCE VIRTUAL COMPUTING

The LG Cloud Monitor (Zero Client) combined with a Teradici® PCoIP Processor and VMware Software result in an innovative ‘PCoIP Virtual Computing' solution to deliver a powerful and secure virtual computing environment.
Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Product Type

    Box Type

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • DVI

    Yes(DVI-D 1ea, DVI-I 1ea)

  • Ethernet

    Yes (10/100/1,000)

  • USB

    6 (USB2.0)

  • Mic In

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter (19V DC, wall-type)

  • Input

    100 ~ 240V AC

  • Consumption (Typical)

    6W

  • Consumption (Off)

    0.5W

RESOLUTION

  • D-SUB (Signal Output)

    1920 X 1200 (Max)

  • DVI (Signal Output)

    1920 X 1200 (Max)

OSD

  • Number of Language

    11

  • Country

    English, French, Germany, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Greek

MECHANIC

  • Front Color

    Black Texture

  • B/Cover Color

    Black Texture

  • Stand Color

    Black Texture

  • Base Color

    Black Texture

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

SIZE/WEIGHT

  • Set w/ Stand (W*H*D mm)

    189.3 * 143.6 * 70.3

  • Set w/o Stand (W*H*D mm)

    185.0 * 143.6 * 30.5

  • Wall Mount

    Yes

  • Set w/ Stand (kg)

    0.66kg

  • Set w/o Stand (kg)

    0.66kg

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • VESA Mount

    Yes (Wall-mount ready)