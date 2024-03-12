We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LCD WIDESCREEN DISPLAY
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
47"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
500cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
-
Dynamic CR
20,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
9 ms (G to G), 6.5ms (40.0℃)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input (Rear)
------------------------------------
-
Digital
HDMI/DVI(1)with HDCP
-
Analog
RGB/DVI(3.5Φ 1) , Component(RCA 1), Composite(RCA 1)
-
Audio
RGB/DVI Audio, Component Audio(RCA), Composite Audio(RCA)
-
External Control
RS232C(1), RJ45(1)
-
USB
Yes(1)
-
Output (Rear)
------------------------------------
-
Analog
RGB(1), Composite(BNC 1)
-
Audio
Composite(RCA 1), External Speaker
-
External Control
RS232C
-
Audio
------------------------------------
-
Balance
Yes
-
Auto Volume
Yes
-
Audio Power
20W(10W x 2)
-
Speaker On/Off
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
36mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
111.70cm x 66.10cm x 11.87cm
-
Weight (head)
28.80kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
800mm x 400mm
-
Carton Dimension (W x H x D)
120.3cm x 77.8cm x 33.2cm
-
Packed Weight
31.53kg
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Additional
Temp. Sensor, USB playback, Tile mode (Up to 5x5), ISM Method, Key Lock
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C ~ 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% ~80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption
240W(Typical)
-
DPMS
1W(RGB), 1W(HDMI/DVI)
-
Power Off
0.5W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV
-
EMC
FCC Class "A", CE, KCC
-
ErP
Yes
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media player Attatchable
Yes
-
Slot PC compatible (optional)
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Supersign Compatibility
Elite-S, eZ-net Manager
ACCESSORY
-
Included
Remote Controller, Power Cable, RGB Cable, Manual, ESG
-
Optional
AP-WX60 (Wall Mount) ST4710K (Stand), SP0000K (Speaker)
