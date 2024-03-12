About Cookies on This Site

LED Widescreen Full HD Monitor

LED Widescreen Full HD Monitor

55WS10

LED Widescreen Full HD Monitor

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS(LED BLU)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    450cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,300:1

  • Dynamic CR

    50,000:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Response Time

    8 ms

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input (Rear)

    ------------------------------------

  • Digital

    HDMI(1), DVI-D(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input

  • Analog

    Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)

  • Audio

    RGB/DVI-D/AV/Component(3.5Φ 1)

  • External Control

    RS232C(1), RJ45(1)

  • USB

    Yes(1)

  • Output (Rear)

    ------------------------------------

  • Audio

    ------------------------------------

  • Balance

    Yes

  • Audio Power

    20W(10W x 2)

  • Speaker On/Off

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    33.5mm

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    128.16cm x 75.24cm x 3.78cm

  • Weight (head)

    21.8kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    400mm x 400mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Additional

    Smart Energy Saving, Multi-media playback, PIP/PBP, Temp Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Tile mode (Up to 5x5), ISM Method, Key Lock

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C ~ 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% ~80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption

    140W(Typical), 95W(Smart Energy Saving on)

  • DPMS

    1W(Set Only), 2W(With External Device)

  • Power Off

    0.5W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL, cUL, CB scheme, TUV

  • EMC

    EMC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    ErP / Energy Star

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • External Media player Attatchable

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Supersign Compatibility

    Elite-W / Elite-W lite

ACCESSORY

  • Included

    Remote Controller, Power Cable, RGB Cable, Manual, ESG

  • Optional

    AP-WX60(Wall Mount), SP-2000(Speaker) , ST-200T(Stand)