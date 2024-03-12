We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Open Frame
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
32" (31.55" measured diagonal)
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
1500
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (1), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB
-
Output
Audio
-
External Control
RS232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR in
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
10.9mm (L/R), 16.1mm (T), 23.2mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
727.4 x 439.5 x 95 mm
-
Weight (head)
12.3kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
810 x 545 x 207 mm
-
Packed Weight
13.5kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0℃ to 50℃
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ./Max
145W/175W
-
Smart Energy Saving
75W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
IEC 60950-1/EN 60950-1/UL 60950-1
-
EMC
FCC Class "A"/CE/KC
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control+
(Software compatibility may change over time.)
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2 Batteries Included), Power Cord, IR Extension Kit, HDMI Cable, Manual (ESG&EIG)
-
Optional
Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500) * Stand is not available
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.