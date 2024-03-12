We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55XS2B
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55" Class (54.6" measured diagonal)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
Min:2250cd/m2, Typ:2500cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Color gamut
72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
16.7 Million
-
Response Time
9ms (GTG BW)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Reflectance< 2.5%)
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
-
Life time
50,000 Hrs
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
------------------------------------
-
Digital (HDCP)
HDMI(2), DP(1), DVI-D(1)
-
Audio In
Yes (1)
-
External Control
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR Receiver(1)
-
USB
Yes (1)
-
HDTV Formats
HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Output
------------------------------------
-
Digital (With HDCP)
DP (1)
-
External Speaker Out
Yes (1, L/R)
-
External Control
RS232C (1)
VIDEO
-
Max Input Resolution
1920 x 1080@60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
Recommended Resolution
1920 x 1080@60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 83kHz (HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56 ~ 75Hz(RGB), 60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
Pixel Frequency
148.5MHz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
Sync Compatability
Digital
-
Video Input
HDMI1, HDMI2, DVI-D, Display Port
-
Picture mode
Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sports, Game, Expert1/2
-
Color temperature
Warm50 ~ Cool50
AUDIO
-
Balance
Yes
-
Audio Power
20W (10W x 2) for External Speaker
-
Speaker On/off
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound mode
Standard, New, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
11.4mm(L/R), 13.5mm(T/D)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1238.4 x 712.4 x 89mm
-
Weight (head)
25.6kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600mm x 400mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness sensor
Yes
-
Tile Mode
Yes
-
Natural Mode@Tile Mode
Yes
-
Source Selection
DVI-D, HDMI, Display Port, USB
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (USB Playback)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (Manual)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak
-
Language (ESG)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak
-
ISM Method
No
-
Advanced
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level
-
Time
Clock, On/Off Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Information
Model/Type, Software Version, Serial Number, IP Address, Homepage
-
Input Label
Yes(PC/DTV)
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
DPM Select
Yes
-
Energy Saving
Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Power Indicatior On/Off
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Dongle ready
-
Internal Memory
8GB (System 4GB + Available 4GB)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 45 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight) 0 °C to 35 °C (Direct Sunlight)
-
Operation Humidity
10% ~80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ./Max)
220W / 250W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
100W
-
Power Consumption (DPM)
DVI-D, HDMI:1W, DP:0.7W
-
Power Consumption (Power off)
0.5W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / CB scheme
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign W/Lite
Yes
-
SuperSign C
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord,Manual, HDMI Cable
-
Optional Accessory
LSW630 (wall mount)
