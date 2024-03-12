About Cookies on This Site

55XS2B

55XS2B

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55" Class (54.6" measured diagonal)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    Min:2250cd/m2, Typ:2500cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color gamut

    72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    16.7 Million

  • Response Time

    9ms (GTG BW)

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating(3H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Reflectance< 2.5%)

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

  • Life time

    50,000 Hrs

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    ------------------------------------

  • Digital (HDCP)

    HDMI(2), DP(1), DVI-D(1)

  • Audio In

    Yes (1)

  • External Control

    RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR Receiver(1)

  • USB

    Yes (1)

  • HDTV Formats

    HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Output

    ------------------------------------

  • Digital (With HDCP)

    DP (1)

  • External Speaker Out

    Yes (1, L/R)

  • External Control

    RS232C (1)

VIDEO

  • Max Input Resolution

    1920 x 1080@60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)

  • Recommended Resolution

    1920 x 1080@60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)

  • H-Scanning Frequency

    30 ~ 83kHz (HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)

  • V-Scanning Frequency

    56 ~ 75Hz(RGB), 60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)

  • Pixel Frequency

    148.5MHz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)

  • Sync Compatability

    Digital

  • Video Input

    HDMI1, HDMI2, DVI-D, Display Port

  • Picture mode

    Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sports, Game, Expert1/2

  • Color temperature

    Warm50 ~ Cool50

AUDIO

  • Balance

    Yes

  • Audio Power

    20W (10W x 2) for External Speaker

  • Speaker On/off

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound mode

    Standard, New, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    11.4mm(L/R), 13.5mm(T/D)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1238.4 x 712.4 x 89mm

  • Weight (head)

    25.6kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600mm x 400mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness sensor

    Yes

  • Tile Mode

    Yes

  • Natural Mode@Tile Mode

    Yes

  • Source Selection

    DVI-D, HDMI, Display Port, USB

  • Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

    Yes

  • Language (OSD)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (USB Playback)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (Manual)

    English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak

  • Language (ESG)

    English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak

  • ISM Method

    No

  • Advanced

    Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level

  • Time

    Clock, On/Off Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby

  • Information

    Model/Type, Software Version, Serial Number, IP Address, Homepage

  • Input Label

    Yes(PC/DTV)

  • Auto Power/Source Memory

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • DPM Select

    Yes

  • Energy Saving

    Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Power Indicatior On/Off

    Yes

  • File Play with USB

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Dongle ready

  • Internal Memory

    8GB (System 4GB + Available 4GB)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 45 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight) 0 °C to 35 °C (Direct Sunlight)

  • Operation Humidity

    10% ~80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Built-in Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ./Max)

    220W / 250W

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)

    100W

  • Power Consumption (DPM)

    DVI-D, HDMI:1W, DP:0.7W

  • Power Consumption (Power off)

    0.5W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / CB scheme

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign W/Lite

    Yes

  • SuperSign C

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord,Manual, HDMI Cable

  • Optional Accessory

    LSW630 (wall mount)