XS2C-B

XS2C-B

55XS2C-B

XS2C-B

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS M+ (WRGB)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    2,750 cd/m2 (Max), 2,250 cd/m2 (Min), 2,500 cd/m2 (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    50,000:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard Coating (2H), Anti-Reflection Treatment of the Front Polarizer (Reflectance 1.5%)

  • Life time

    50,000 Hrs

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor

  • Output

    DP, External Speaker Out (L/R)

  • External Control

    RS232C (In/Out), RJ45

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    11.4 mm (L/R), 13.5 mm (T/B)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,238.4 x 712.4 x 89 mm

  • Weight (head)

    25.6kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,366 x 228 x 800 mm

  • Packed Weight

    30.7 kg

  • VESATM Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness sensor

    Yes

  • Tile Mode

    Yes

  • Natural Mode @Tile Mode

    Yes

  • Source Selection

    Yes

  • Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature Range

    0°C ~ 45°C (w/o Direct Sunlight)
    0°C ~ 35°C (Direct Sunlight)

  • Operation Humidity Range

    10%~80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ./Max)

    220 W / 260 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    RU / CB scheme

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign W/Lite

    Yes

  • SuperSign C

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Accessories

    Remote Controller (2ea batteries included), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Manual (ESG&EIG)

  • Optional Accessories

    LSW630 (Wall Mount), KT-SP0, AN-WF500 ** Stand is not available