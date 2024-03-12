About Cookies on This Site

M2900S

COMMON SPEC

  • Product Type

    Commercial Monitor

GENERAL

  • Screen Size

    29

  • Aspect Ratio

    17:6

  • Resolution

    1366*480

  • Brightness((cd/m2)

    450 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Response Time(ms)

    8ms

  • Viewing Angle

    178/178

  • Color Depth (Number of colors)

    16.7M

  • PixelPitch(mm)

    1967040

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard Coating(3H) Anti-glare

REAR INPUTS

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Energy Saving

    Yes, Level1/Level2/Level3

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    LIPS

  • Power: Normal On(Typ.)

    65W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    2W (RGB) / 2W (DVI)

MECHANIC

  • test

    No

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    30.1" x 12.1" x 3.8

  • Box

    33.9” x 17.4” x 7.5” 42.6

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (without Stand)

    28.7lb

  • Box

    35.3lb

ACCESSORIES

  • test

    No